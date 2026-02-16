Shilpa Shetty Begins Her Week With a Fitness Drill That Boosts Core Strength; Here's How To Do This Exercise

When it comes to fitness inspiration, Shilpa Shetty rarely misses. The actor has long been seen as a fitness icon. From yoga sessions to strength drills, she keeps her routine balanced and consistent. The star believes in clean form, steady progress and smart training.

To kick our Monday blues, the actress shared another fitness video on Instagram. In the clip, she was seen doing the supine contralateral stability drill. She lay on her back with both legs lifted at 90 degrees. A small block was placed on one leg, the one that stayed still in tabletop position. While keeping that leg steady and the block balanced, Shilpa slowly extended the opposite arm and the other leg. The star then returned to the centre and switched sides, placing the block on the other leg and repeating the move.

The idea was clear. One leg stays strong and stable. The other moves with control. The block should not fall.

The side note read, “This supine contralateral stability drill challenges core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control. A small block. A big demand on control.”

How To Do The Supine Contralateral Stability Drill

Here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Lie flat on your back on a mat. Lift both legs so your knees are bent at 90 degrees. Place a small yoga block on one thigh or shin of the leg that will stay still. Raise your arms straight up towards the ceiling. Engage your core and press your lower back into the mat. Slowly extend the opposite arm and the free leg away from your body. Keep the leg with the block steady at 90 degrees. Do not let it wobble. Return to the starting position. Switch the block to the other leg and repeat.

Move slowly and stay focused. If the block shifts, reset your core.

Benefits Of This Drill

Strengthens deep core muscles

Improves balance and coordination

Engages inner thighs

Builds pelvic stability

Supports lower back health

It may look basic, but it needs serious focus. As Shilpa Shetty says, “Strength without control is incomplete.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.