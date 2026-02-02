8 Seated Workouts To Reduce Belly Fat And Improve Core Strength

Belly fat is a major concern for a lot of people, and it is also a risk factor for several health conditions. When you have excess belly fat, especially around your internal organs, it becomes a health risk that can cause inflammation, disrupt hormones and cause serious metabolic disorders. It also increases the chances of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and certain cancers. Therefore, it is very important that you take steps to reduce your belly fat. Physical activity is one of the best ways that help you.

Seated workouts are a great way to reduce belly fat, especially for people with limited mobility, joint problems, or other issues. These chair-based exercises engage the core muscles to build strength, improve posture, and support fat loss. However, you will have to combine this with a balanced diet. Here are some seated workouts that can help reduce belly fat.

Seated Workouts To Reduce Belly Fat

1. Seated Torso Twists

Sit straight on a sturdy chair keeping your feet flat, hip-width apart, and hands behind your head or crossed over your chest. Twist your torso to the right, engaging your core to rotate completely while keeping hips stable. Then return to centre and twist left for 10-15 reps per side. This exercise targets the obliques, reducing love handles and improving core rotation for better stability during daily activities like turning or reaching.

2. Seated Leg Raises

Position yourself on the chair's edge with hands gripping the sides for support. Keep your feet flat and knees bent. Engage your core, lift both legs straight out until parallel to the floor, hold for 2 seconds and then lower without touching down. Do this for 10-12 reps. It fires up the lower abs and helps flatten the belly pooch while building endurance.

3. Seated Bicycle Crunches

Sit upright with feet flat, hands behind head and elbows wide. Rotate your torso to the left while lifting your right knee toward the left elbow. Then switch sides in a pedaling motion for 10-15 reps each. This exercise mimics cycling which helps to sculpt the entire core, burning calories and defining obliques.

4. Seated Knee Tucks

Lean slightly back on the edge of the chair, hands beside hips for balance, legs extended low. Pull knees toward chest by contracting abs, hold for a while and then extend without resting feet. Do this for 12-15 reps. This primarily hits the lower abs and hip flexors and combats bloating and strengthens deep core layers.

5. Seated Side Bends

Sit straight, clasp hands overhead and keep your feet planted. Flex core and bend sideways to the right, squeezing obliques, then switch to the left side for 10 reps per side. This reduces waist circumference, enhances lateral flexibility, and supports spinal alignment to prevent back pain from prolonged desk work.

6. Seated Leg Extensions

Sit with your back supported, hands on armrests and feet together on the floor. Extend one leg straight out while engaging core to keep torso steady, hold for 2-3 seconds, lower, and then alternate for 10 reps per leg. It activates lower abs indirectly, tones thighs for overall fat loss, and improves quad strength.

7. Seated Crunches

Sit on the edge of the chair, with feet flat and arms extended forward. Contract abs to round the upper back toward thighs in a crunch motion, then slowly release without fully sitting back. Perform this for 12-15 reps. This exercise tightens the upper abs for definition, improves breathing control, and counters forward hunching that happens due to desk-bound jobs.

8. Seated Toe Taps

Sit straight, and keep legs extended if possible or knees bent and heels down. Tap toes upward towards ceiling rapidly while keeping heels grounded and engaging the core for 20-30 seconds. Targeting transverse abdominis, this exercise stabilises the deep core belt, reduces visceral fat over time, and enhances ankle coordination.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.