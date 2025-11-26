Struggling To Lose Belly Fat? Fitness Trainer Shares No Equipment Exercises To Shed Extra Kilos

The quest for a flatter stomach and a stronger core is a common goal for many fitness enthusiasts. While several exercises target the abdominal muscles, you don't need any fancy equipment to get started. In fact, bodyweight exercises can be just as effective in helping you achieve your fitness goals.

Fitness trainer Neha shares some no-equipment cardio exercises that can be easily done at home. "Belly fat not reducing? You're not doing the right exercise. Follow this routine daily and see visible results," she wrote along with the video.

Exercises To Lose Belly Fat

1. Diagonal toe touch

The diagonal toe touch is a versatile exercise that involves reaching for the opposite foot or toe, engaging different muscles depending on the variation performed. It is a great exercise for improving core strength, flexibility, mobility, and, of course, losing belly fat.

2. Standing Bicycle Crunches

Standing bicycle crunches are a bodyweight exercise that strengthens your entire core and can be done anywhere without a mat or equipment. As a moderate-intensity exercise, it contributes to your daily calorie expenditure, which is necessary for fat loss.

3. Standing Leg Raises

This exercise effectively targets the lower abdominal muscles and hip flexors, leading to a stronger, more toned core. As part of a workout, it burns calories, contributing to the overall calorie deficit needed for fat loss.

4. Standing Leg Twist

The exercise engages your abdominal and oblique muscles, which helps to sculpt and tone the area underneath the fat. It contributes to overall body fat loss, including from the belly area.

