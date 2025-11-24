Farah Khan Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey: "Had To Do A Tummy Tuck Surgery"

Farah Khan has always been candid about her personal life. In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, the filmmaker opened up about dealing with skin and hair problems. The 60-year-old also discussed her challenging weight loss journey.

During the interaction, Soha Ali Khan complimented Farah, saying she looks “amazing”. The actress added, “I don't know if you have always been into feeling good, looking good,” to which Farah interrupted and revealed that this was not always the case.

Farah Khan Talks About Taking Hair Vitamins After 50

“I used to be very thin till I had the kids. I had terrible skin, and I did not even use to go for a blow dry because I was working non-stop. We used to shoot day shifts and night shifts altogether,” admitted Farah, who shares triplets – Czar, Diva and Anya – with her husband, Shirish Kunder.

The filmmaker shared that it was only after turning 50 that she began paying regular visits to a dermatologist. “After I hit 50, I visit a skin doctor and regularly take hair vitamins,” she said.

The Om Shanti Om director also recalled a moment from a family vacation when a woman mistook her husband for her son.

“Once we had taken the kids on holiday, and I was literally overweight, and a lady came. Shirish was there, and she said, ‘Can I clean your room? Can you ask your son (Shirish) to leave?' And Shirish just laughed. He went and told the kids, ‘They thought I was your brother,'” said the filmmaker.

Farah Khan's Weight Loss Journey

Farah disclosed that it took her seven years to lose weight. “After 4-5 years (of giving birth), I had to go and do a tummy tuck surgery because there was so much extra skin,” she told Soha, adding that she also received vitamin drips and lymphatic massages at a wellness spa.

Soha Ali Khan On Perimenopause

Sharing her own pregnancy and perimenopause journey, Soha mentioned that after welcoming daughter Inaaya, she did not put on much weight and eventually lost the extra pounds. However, after turning 45, she “felt changes and hit perimenopause.” Soha, who married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015, embraced motherhood in 2017.

