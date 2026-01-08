How A Simple Journalling Habit Helped A US Woman Shed 86 Kg

Weight loss journeys are rarely about quick fixes. They are slow, personal, and often full of ups and downs. For many people, the biggest challenge is not the workout or the diet; it is staying consistent. That is why habits matter more than hype. Small routines, done daily, often make the biggest difference over time.

One thing that helps many people stay on track is accountability. This can look different for everyone - some rely on friends or trainers, while others turn inward and build systems that keep them honest with themselves. Journalling is also one such tool. It may sound simple, but when done regularly, it can be powerful. Writing things down makes your goals feel real.

This idea was beautifully shown by an X user from the USA, named Kam, who lost 190 pounds (86 kg). She shared two snaps on her handle. One photo showed a page from her journal with her before-transformation pictures and the line, “remember why you started.” The second image was her recent photo, where she looked fit and confident.

Along with the pictures, Kam explained how journalling helped her stay accountable. She wrote on X, “One of the things I did to hold myself accountable on my weight loss journey was a journal. I put images to remind me why I started, inspirational sayings, affirmations, etc. I journaled what I ate, how much water I drank, workouts, etc. It helped SO much.”

Does Journalling Really Help With Weight Loss?

Several studies suggest that journalling can play a big role in your weight loss journey. According to a Harvard report, one weight-loss study involving nearly 1,700 participants found that those who maintained daily food records lost twice as much weight as those who didn't track their meals.

In addition, a 2012 article published by Michigan State University cited research from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The study showed that individuals who kept a food journal lost six pounds more than those who did not.

Apart from this, a 2008 study by Kaiser Permanente's Center for Health Research highlighted the importance of writing down what you eat. “The more food records people kept, the more weight they lost,” said Jack Hollis, PhD, a researcher at KPCHR and the lead author of the study.

So, if you also want better results on your weight loss journey, start keeping a journal.

