From 109 Kg To 72 Kg, Diabetologist Breaks Down His Weight Loss Journey

Weight loss can be difficult for people juggling long work hours, stress, and little time for exercise. Managing food choices, maintaining a calorie deficit, and working out regularly often takes a back seat. However, health experts continue to stress that steady habits and consistency; not quick fixes - are key to lasting results.

One such example was shared by Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist based in Dwarka, New Delhi, who has over two decades of clinical experience. In an Instagram post dated March 12, Dr Arora spoke about his own transformation, revealing how he reduced his weight from 109 kg to about 72 kg through lifestyle changes.

Breaking Down His Weight Loss Journey

Dr Arora said his weight gain was linked to a demanding and largely inactive routine. Long working hours, frequent social gatherings, late nights, alcohol consumption, eating out, and a strong preference for sweets gradually affected his health. He also admitted that physical activity was almost absent from his daily life.

According to the doctor, several factors contributed to his weight crossing 109 kg. These included a highly sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, minimal daily movement, unmanaged stress, and habits he later described as unnecessary. Over time, this also affected his confidence.

When he decided to make a change, Dr Arora said he avoided extreme diets or rapid weight-loss methods. Instead, he focused on what he called "structured exercise, metabolic correction, and discipline." He emphasised that safe and lasting weight loss depends on controlling insulin levels, protecting muscle mass, getting enough sleep, and building habits that can be followed long term.

He noted that the shift was gradual but impactful. As he adopted consistent routines, his motivation to stay active increased. Exercise became a regular part of his life rather than a forced task.

Today, Dr Arora says he has achieved fat loss without losing muscle and improved blood sugar control without crash dieting. He described the approach as sustainable and medically sound, adding that meaningful change comes from discipline and patience rather than shortcuts.

His story adds to the growing number of real-life examples highlighting that weight loss is not about extremes but about steady lifestyle corrections maintained over time.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



