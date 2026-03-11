"Body Needs Carbs To Burn Fat Efficiently," Says Atlanta-Based Fitness Trainer

Many people trying to lose weight often cut carbohydrates from their diets, assuming it will speed up fat loss. But a fitness coach has cautioned that this approach may be doing the opposite.

The fitness coach has urged people to rethink their approach to carbohydrates, warning that cutting them out of the diet may be doing more harm than good.

In an Instagram post, trainer Bobby addressed common misconceptions about carbs and explained why avoiding them can negatively affect weight loss and overall energy levels.

"Your body needs carbs to burn fat efficiently," he said, adding that eliminating them can have the opposite effect. Many people, he noted, remove foods like bread, rice, and even fruit, only to experience low energy, weakened workouts, and increased sugar cravings.

"You might have cut out bread, rice, even fruit, thinking that's the real secret. But now, your energy's kind of low, your workouts feel flat, and you are craving sugar every night," he said.

Bobby emphasised that carbohydrates are not the enemy but the body's primary energy source. He said restricting them for long periods can undermine progress.

"When you cut them too low for too long, your metabolism starts to slow down, your workouts suffer, and then your body starts breaking down muscle, instead of burning fat," he added.

He explained that carbohydrates such as rice, oats, potatoes, and fruit provide steady energy and help the body recover after exercise.

The trainer clarified that not all carbohydrates are harmful; the source matters. He said processed carbs; including cakes, pastries, chips and sugary drinks lead to blood sugar spikes, stronger cravings and easier fat storage.

As a practical approach, Bobby suggested pairing the right carbs with lean protein and vegetables. This, he said, helps the body use carbohydrates as fuel rather than storing them as fat. He advised choosing whole foods over processed ones and timing carb intake around workouts for better performance, improved muscle retention and more effective fat loss.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



