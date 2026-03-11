"Lost 20 kg In 6 Months": Fitness Influencer Breaks Down Her Diet And Workout Routine

- Kirti Rao lost 20 kg in 6 months through a no shortcuts approach
- She emphasised calorie deficit as the foundation for fat loss success
- Her diet focused on high-protein vegetarian meals and better sugar alternatives
Weight loss journeys often capture the attention of fitness enthusiasts. While some view transformation as a result of discipline, consistency, and mental resilience, for many others it comes down to hundreds of small daily decisions. Kirti Rao, a fitness and lifestyle influencer, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her significant transformation with an overlay text that read, "I lost 20 kg in 6 months."
She highlighted her "no shortcuts" approach and described her weight loss journey as one that also involved overcoming self-doubt and physical limitations. Stressing that her primary focus was on healthier eating, she said, "People say fat loss is 90% food and 10% workout, and trust me, that's true."
In the same post, Kirti went on to explain that anyone aiming for major weight loss must follow a calorie deficit. Calling it the foundation of success, she spoke about how she balanced strict calorie control with long-term sustainability. "I tracked my food, understood what I was eating, and made sure I was consistently eating below my maintenance calories," she added.
Her diet and fitness regime:
- Focused on high-protein vegetarian meals
- Ensured every meal had enough protein
- Didn't just “reduce sugar"; she switched to better alternatives like stevia
- Cut down on fast food
- Almost stopped eating outside, and stayed consistent with simple home food
- Drank 3–4 litres of water daily
The influencer describes the gym as her "sanctuary." Along with dietary changes, she said that rigorous strength training, clean habits, and a strong mindset gave her a clear and manageable structure for staying consistent while still allowing balanced indulgence.
She stated, "I strength trained 7 days a week; yes, that was extreme and my personal choice. You absolutely don't need to do that. 4-5 times a week is more than enough if you're consistent."
She added, "I also made sure I was hitting 8,000-15,000 steps daily when I started."
Speaking about sleep, the influencer said it was "non-negotiable", stressing that recovery plays a bigger role than many people realise.
"No detox. No starving. No magic tea. Just calorie deficit, protein, movement, hydration, sleep, and consistency. That's how I lost 20 kg," she concluded.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Also Read: "Body Needs Carbs To Burn Fat Efficiently," Says Atlanta-Based Fitness Trainer
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world