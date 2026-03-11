"Lost 20 kg In 6 Months": Fitness Influencer Breaks Down Her Diet And Workout Routine

Weight loss journeys often capture the attention of fitness enthusiasts. While some view transformation as a result of discipline, consistency, and mental resilience, for many others it comes down to hundreds of small daily decisions. Kirti Rao, a fitness and lifestyle influencer, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her significant transformation with an overlay text that read, "I lost 20 kg in 6 months."

She highlighted her "no shortcuts" approach and described her weight loss journey as one that also involved overcoming self-doubt and physical limitations. Stressing that her primary focus was on healthier eating, she said, "People say fat loss is 90% food and 10% workout, and trust me, that's true."

In the same post, Kirti went on to explain that anyone aiming for major weight loss must follow a calorie deficit. Calling it the foundation of success, she spoke about how she balanced strict calorie control with long-term sustainability. "I tracked my food, understood what I was eating, and made sure I was consistently eating below my maintenance calories," she added.

Her diet and fitness regime:

Focused on high-protein vegetarian meals

Ensured every meal had enough protein

Didn't just “reduce sugar"; she switched to better alternatives like stevia

Cut down on fast food

Almost stopped eating outside, and stayed consistent with simple home food

Drank 3–4 litres of water daily

The influencer describes the gym as her "sanctuary." Along with dietary changes, she said that rigorous strength training, clean habits, and a strong mindset gave her a clear and manageable structure for staying consistent while still allowing balanced indulgence.

She stated, "I strength trained 7 days a week; yes, that was extreme and my personal choice. You absolutely don't need to do that. 4-5 times a week is more than enough if you're consistent."

She added, "I also made sure I was hitting 8,000-15,000 steps daily when I started."

Speaking about sleep, the influencer said it was "non-negotiable", stressing that recovery plays a bigger role than many people realise.

"No detox. No starving. No magic tea. Just calorie deficit, protein, movement, hydration, sleep, and consistency. That's how I lost 20 kg," she concluded.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: "Body Needs Carbs To Burn Fat Efficiently," Says Atlanta-Based Fitness Trainer