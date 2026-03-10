Inside Mamaearth Founders' Delhi Home With An Aravalli-View Balcony

For entrepreneurs Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, home is not about immaculate interiors or perfectly curated decor. Instead, the founders of Mamaearth have created a warm, lived-in space in Delhi where family, art, travel memories, and everyday life blend seamlessly.

In a recent home tour given to Pinkvilla, the couple described their residence not as a designer showpiece but as a deeply personal sanctuary shaped slowly over time.

A Home Where Four Generations Live Together

The Alaghs' home is unusual in many ways, beginning with the fact that it houses four generations under one roof. Ghazal, in the interview, explains that the family includes their grandmother, parents, themselves, and their two young children.

"This is actually a home, not a designer home. We are four generations living in the same house, so it's not perfect. There are broken walls here and there and kids' handprints on the walls, but this is truly close to our heart," she says, adding that its charm lies in its imperfections.

The couple also reveals that this property holds special meaning as their first home together. Before this, they spent years moving between rented homes in cities such as Mumbai and Gurgaon while building their careers.

Reflecting on that journey, Varun says they built the house gradually rather than moving into a finished space. They designed it corner by corner, constantly asking themselves what could make their lives better.

"We didn't move into a perfect house; we created it slowly, one corner at a time," he says, noting that the beauty of a home often lies in embracing its imperfections.

Designing Spaces Together

The drawing room was designed with one idea in mind: encouraging conversations that flow freely. Instead of rigid layouts, the space features multiple shapes and seating arrangements that allow discussions to evolve naturally.

According to the couple, the room has hosted countless evenings of laughter and storytelling with friends and family.

Ghazal describes it as a place where even difficult conversations can happen comfortably. She believes such spaces help people open up emotionally, whether with parents, children, or close friends.

The house also avoids excessive walls, favouring open spaces that keep the layout airy and adaptable. This design choice has a practical reason too. The Alaghs' two sons and their beagle are constantly on the move.

Varun explains that the home was intentionally designed to allow their children to play freely. "Our sons are football fans and the ball is always flying from here to there," he says. The open spaces ensure they can run around without damaging anything valuable.

Earthy Tones Inspired By Nature

The interiors lean heavily towards earthy tones such as beige and green. For the couple, green is not just a design choice but a colour closely tied to their identity.

"Green has stayed very close to us. Whether it's our logo, our home, or our dining table, you'll see green everywhere," Ghazal says.

Paintings, furniture pieces, and decorative elements carry the colour throughout the house, creating a sense of calm while subtly echoing the brand philosophy behind their business.

The decor also features objects collected during their travels. Interestingly, many pieces appear in pairs. Although the couple did not consciously plan this pattern, Ghazal believes it symbolises togetherness and the idea of building a life side by side.

Where Family Time Truly Unfolds

The family room and dining area form the heart of the home. This is where daily life unfolds in the most relaxed way.

The Alaghs often gather here for informal dinners and family catch-ups. Board games are an integral part of these moments, with chess and tic-tac-toe permanently placed on tables.

"This is where we play with our kids, laugh, and share our day," Ghazal says.

Unlike formal dining spaces reserved for guests, this area is intentionally casual, allowing the family to unwind without worrying about perfection.

Ghazal's Paintings

Art is another defining feature of the house. Ghazal's own paintings appear across the walls, adding bold colours and symbolic motifs to the interiors.

The entrepreneur once pursued painting seriously and trained at the New York Academy of Art. Her work often reflects themes of strength, prosperity, and positive energy.

"My paintings express life, variety, strength, and prosperity," she says.

Several artworks feature paired figures or animals, including birds and horses. According to Ghazal, these symbols represent love, resilience, and vibrancy within the household.

Although she paints less frequently today due to business commitments, the artworks remain an important reminder of her creative side.

A Home Bar

One of Varun's favourite corners of the house is the home bar, where he enjoys hosting friends.

The bar doubles as a personal travel archive. Over the years, Varun has collected shot glasses from every city he visits, turning the shelf into a display of memories from around the world.

"Every city we visit, we pick up a glass," he says. "It's become a ritual."

Today, the collection includes more than 50 glasses, many of which were gathered long before the couple got married.

Another deeply personal space is the couple's study and library. The room houses part of Varun's vast collection of books.

Remarkably, he only began reading seriously at the age of 22. Since then, he estimates he has read around 4,000 books.

The "Wall Of Pride"

Inside the study is another meaningful feature: the couple's "Wall of Pride".

This wall displays key milestones from their entrepreneurial journey, reminding them how far they have come.

Ghazal explains that it is not meant for visitors but for themselves.

"It's not for others, it's for us, to see how far we've come and why we work hard," she says.

A Balcony With A View

Despite being relatively small, the balcony is one of the most cherished corners of the house.

Filled with plants and colourful cushions, it offers an open view of the Aravalli hills and provides a quiet space for the couple to start their mornings with coffee.

Varun says the balcony has witnessed many emotions over the years.

"This is where we've talked about everything," he says, from stress and challenges to gratitude and celebration.

The view of greenery and the wide horizon, he adds, is a constant reminder that life is bigger than any single problem.

From art and books to travel souvenirs and family games, the Alaghs' home reflects both their personal and professional journeys.

