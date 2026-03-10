What Was IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers's Salary Before His Exit?

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has resigned, the company announced today. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia is taking interim charge of the airline's management.

The development was disclosed in a regulatory filing, marking the end of Elbers's tenure at the airline, which began in September 2022. His exit comes months after the airline faced a major operational crisis that disrupted hundreds of flights and affected lakhs of passengers.

Photo: X

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 10, 2026, inter-alia, took note of the resignation tendered by Mr Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. Mr Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall, in the interim, assume management of the affairs of the Company," IndiGo said in the filing.

Salary And Compensation At IndiGo

During his tenure at IndiGo, Elbers received a compensation package that combined salary, bonuses and stock-based incentives.

His annual salary, according to various media reports, at the airline was around Rs 5 crore. However, his total compensation package was significantly higher when incentives were included.

As part of his joining terms, Elbers was granted 67,150 performance stock units (PSUs). These were valued at around Rs 12.52 crore when they matured in March 2023. When added to his base pay and bonuses, his total compensation was estimated to be about Rs 17 crore.

Media reports also estimate Elbers's net worth at about USD 5 million, which translates to roughly Rs 45 crore.

Exit Follows Major Operational Crisis

Elbers had been under pressure since December last year, when IndiGo faced one of its most serious operational disruptions in recent years. The crisis led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, leaving at least three lakh passengers stranded.

The financial impact of the disruption was significant. According to sources cited in earlier reports, the airline suffered losses of around Rs 2,000 crore during the crisis, sources had exclusively told NDTV Profit.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later imposed penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo and took additional regulatory actions following the incident.

In his resignation letter addressed to Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, Elbers cited personal reasons for stepping down and requested that his notice period be waived.

"It has been both an honour and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years," he wrote. "And being a part of the great IndiGo family, its beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together."

Career Before IndiGo

Before joining IndiGo, Elbers was the Chief Executive Officer of Dutch airline KLM. His departure from the airline came before the completion of his third term.

Reports suggested that tensions within the Air France-KLM group played a role in his exit. Elbers had strongly advocated for greater autonomy for KLM, a position that reportedly did not sit well with Air France leadership.

When he left KLM, he was reported to have received a severance package worth around Rs 11.9 crore before moving to lead IndiGo.

