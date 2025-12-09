What IndiGo Gave Passengers As Apology After 9-Hour Delay, Flyer Posts Viral Video

IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights every day, is currently the worst nightmare for travellers and frequent flyers. Owing to the new flight safety rules announced by the government almost 2 years ago, the airline cancelled more than 2,000 flights on December 5, 2025.

Not just that, several flights have been delayed and cancelled since then. The crisis is showing signs of improvement, but there is time until things return to normalcy. Amid this, a flyer shared a video of an apology token given to them by IndiGo after their flight was delayed by 9 hours.

Apology Token By IndiGo

Aaira Gaurav is a baby girl whose father runs an Instagram page (@babyaaira.gaurav). Taking to the social media, Gaurav shared that his recent IndiGo flight was delayed by 9 hours. What did the airline do?

The staff said "sorry for inconvenience" and handed over "apology" tokens in small blue bags, claimed the social media user.

Sharing an unboxing video of the bag, he showcased to his followers what he got. The first thing was a small gourmet popcorn packet, next was methi mathri, then came a pouch of mixed fruit juice, and the last was a Samsung card.

Social Media Reaction

A user wrote, "LOL, popcorn = 9 hours delay (laughing emoji)"

A second wrote, "It's not as an apology. It's a meal for you to eat while you are waiting. We got it even when our flight was delayed by 1.5 hours last year."

A third wrote, "Lucky you. We got only cold drink after asking."

Latest Update On IndiGo Crisis

After thousands of flights were cancelled, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu blamed IndiGo for "mismanagement regarding their crew".

On Saturday, India's aviation watchdog, the DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation), pulled up the airline in a letter. "You have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations," read the content.

Yesterday (December 8, 2025), IndiGo credited ticket refunds worth Rs 610 crore, but flyers should note that the airline has promised to give a full waiver on cancellations and reschedule requests for bookings till December 15.

The airline also operated 1,800 flights yesterday, and 1,650 the day before. IndiGo authorities are optimistic that their operations will return to normalcy after witnessing disruptions at such a large scale.

In fact, DGCA added that the airline is 'profusely' apologetic and 'deeply regrets' the cancellations and disruptions in the last few days.

While the aviation and airline bodies are expecting smooth scheduling in the next few days, passengers continue to share their grievances and ground reality on social media.

