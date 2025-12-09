Hyderabad Model Bhavitha Mandava's Parents Get Emotional Seeing Her Open Chanel Show In Viral Video

Bhavitha Mandava marked a career-defining moment in New York City as she opened Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show by Matthieu Blazy. What was already a landmark achievement for the young model turned into an emotional milestone when her parents were seen cheering for her as she descended the stairs of Bowery Station for her grand runway entrance.

Bhavitha shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, capturing her parents' reactions - her mother clapping excitedly and calling out her name, and her father watching with eyes filled with pride.

The video quickly went viral, with celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Rhea Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari reacting with heart emojis in the comments.

Sharing the moment with her followers, Bhavitha wrote, "Can't put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy."

From Hyderabad To Haute Couture

Shortly after the show, Bhavitha appeared in a "walk with us" video with fashion content creator Dylan Kelly, where she opened up about her journey, one that began in the most unexpected place.

Dylan introduced her as the model who had just opened Chanel, and Bhavitha playfully added, "I did get my masters, though."

She went on to reveal how her modelling career began, saying, "I was discovered in Atlantic Avenue. A scout stopped me and he was like, do you wanna be a model? I was like, no. But then he told me that I can potentially pay my student debt, and I was like, okay, let's try."

Her first modelling job set the tone for what was to come, even if she didn't realise it at the time. "Well, I did not know what Bottega was. In my defence, I come from a middle-class family, so far from fashion and couture. I only realised how big of a deal it was when I went back to my class. Everybody was like, did you just walk the Bottega show?" she said.

Choosing Between Tech And The Runway

The model also reflected on a pivotal crossroads in her life - whether to pursue a tech career following her NYU degree or take a chance on modelling. She explained that her parents played a crucial role in helping her choose her path.

"Well, my parents have always been very supportive in anything that I did. And Chanel came through with an exclusive contract. That's when I was like, the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward," Bhavitha said.

Ahead of her Chanel debut, Matthieu Blazy offered simple but grounding advice to his models. "Matthieu always tells us just to have fun. That's something that he always told all the models before we start walking," she said.

A Historic Moment For India

Becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show is a moment of history - one Bhavitha is still processing. She expressed gratitude to casting director Anita Bitton for championing representation in the industry.

"I wanna give a shout out to Anita Bitton, the casting director who has dedicated her life to representation. Reading all the messages and emails has been absolutely surreal. People telling me that this feels like a personal win and how the representation has healed them. Is this so incredible? Wow, this is just the beginning," Bhavitha said.

Bhavitha Mandava is a 25-year-old model who was born and raised in Hyderabad.

