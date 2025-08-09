Jennifer Lopez Denied Entry At Chanel Store In Istanbul, Here's How She Reacted

Jennifer Lopez recently had an unexpected encounter at a Chanel store in Istanbul. The pop icon was in the country as part of the Istanbul leg of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour held at Yenikapi Festival Park during the Istanbul Festival on August 5, 2025.

According to a report by Turkiye Today, Jennifer Lopez was out on a shopping spree on Monday, August 4, 2025 ahead of her performance, when the incident happened. It occurred during her visit to Istinye Park, one of Istanbul's upscale shopping malls. As per the outlet, when Jennifer was about to enter the store, a security guard stopped him, citing that the boutique was at full capacity.

Jennifer Lopez showed no signs of irritation at being unable to step inside one of the stores of the French luxury brand. As per reports, she calmly responded, “Okay, no problem,” before walking away without any noticeable reaction. Later, the boutique staff approached her with an invitation to enter, but this time, Lopez declined the offer cordially

After the Chanel incident, Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending over three hours at upscale fashion outlets in the neighbourhood. Some of them included French luxury brand Celine and Turkish brand Beymen. As per Turkiye Today, the Can't Get Enough singer purchased approximately tens of thousands of dollars.

Istanbul marked Jennifer Lopez's second visit to Turkey this year. Earlier, on July 23, 2025 she put up a power-packed performance at the Regnum Carya Resort Hotel, and the very next day, rang in her 56th birthday at the same venue.

On July 25, 2025 Jennifer Lopez dropped a post on Instagram, offering fans a peek into her birthday celebration in Turkey. The album featured stunning mirror selfies, a vibrant food spread, JLo cutting a tiered birthday cake in a shimmering silver dress and similar fun glimpses. Her side note read, “Birthday. Antalya, Turkey. What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.”

Jennifer Lopez will next be seen in the musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

