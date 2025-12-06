Hyderabad Model Bhavitha Mandava Opens Chanel's 2026 Show In New York

Bhavitha Mandava, 25, was born and raised in Hyderabad and recently took over the ramp as she opened for Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show by Matthieu Blazy in New York City. What seemed to be a celebratory milestone for the young model became even more special when her parents were seen cheering for her as she walked down the stairs of the Bowery Station in New York.

According to model.com, Bhavitha was scouted at a subway station just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Bhavitha Mandava's Emotional Post On Parents' Reaction

On December 3, Bhavitha took to social media to share an emotional post showing her parents teary-eyed as their daughter opened for Chanel.

The caption read, "Can't put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy."

In the clip shared by Bhavitha, her mother is seen clapping and repeatedly calling her name, while her father's eyes shine with pride.The video went viral online, with celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Bhavitha's Background

Fashion influencer Viren H Shah revealed in an Instagram video that it was Matthieu Blazy, whose Chanel collection she opened for in New York City, who discovered her. He cast her in his show, and she made her debut as a Bottega Veneta exclusive.

In his video, Viren said, "She was discovered in the most ordinary of places, a New York City subway. And yesterday she opened the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in New York City in a train station. Two weeks after being scouted, she debuted as a Bottega Veneta exclusive under creative director Matthieu Blazy. She also did a campaign with him."

Viren called Bhavitha walking for Matthieu's Spring '26 runway show, his debut collection, a "poetic full circle moment."

"Bhavitha opens Matthieu Blazy's second Chanel collection in New York City at the subway station where it all started," Viren added.

He concluded by saying how Matthieu Blazy changed Bhavitha's life by giving her the opportunities she had dreamed of.