Ranveer Singh Wears A Rs 22 Lakh Rolex In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>. Why Is It So Special?

A blink-and-miss moment in the Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer has quietly sparked interest among watch lovers. While the short clip is packed with action, one small detail stands out – the watch on Ranveer Singh's wrist. In a close-up scene, the actor gestures with hands stacked with chunky rings, and a luxury timepiece briefly catches the light.

About Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

For those paying attention, it looks very much like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, Oyster, 40 mm, Oystersteel and yellow gold -126503. The watch may appear only for a moment, but it leaves a strong impression.

The Daytona is one of the most recognisable chronographs in the luxury watch world. It is known for its connection with motorsport and its timeless design. Over the years, it has become a symbol of both performance and prestige.

This particular model stands out because of its two-tone design. It combines Oystersteel with 18k yellow gold, creating a mix of sporty and elegant. The steel keeps it sturdy and practical, while the polished gold accents add a touch of shine. Even in a gritty film setting, the watch manages to look striking.

The Cosmograph Daytona. Photo: Rolex

According to Rolex, the watch balances durability with luxury. The signature Daytona dial, the solid bracelet and the gold highlights make it instantly recognisable. It is the kind of watch that quietly grabs attention without being flashy.

"Gold is coveted for its lustre and nobility. Steel reinforces strength and reliability. Together, they harmoniously combine the best of their properties. A true Rolex signature, Rolesor has featured on Rolex models since the early 1930s, and was trademarked as a name in 1933. It is one of the prominent pillars of the Oyster Perpetual collection," the site reads.

The estimated market value of this model is around Rs 2,20,000 lakh. That price places it firmly in the luxury category. Still, the Daytona remains one of the most desired watches among collectors and enthusiasts.

The watch fits well with the styling of Ranveer's character in Dhurandhar – Hamza Ali Mazari. In the sequel, the story also explores his earlier identity as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the journey that led him to infiltrate dangerous terrorist networks. His appearance in the trailer reflects that harsh life.

Ranveer is seen with long, greasy hair, usually tied back in a messy ponytail. He also sports a thick, untrimmed beard and a deeply tanned complexion. The overall look feels raw and rugged. Against this rough appearance, the gleaming Daytona stands out interestingly.