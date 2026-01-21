Shah Rukh Khan Wears Rs 13 Crore Rolex To Saudi Arabia Event. Why The Watch Costs So Much

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The actor walked the red carpet dressed in an all-black ensemble, but it was his ultra-rare luxury watch that stole the limelight.

SRK wore an off-catalogue Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, a highly coveted timepiece from Watches and Wonders 2025. This rare watch is typically reserved for Rolex's most esteemed and VVIP clients.

Why Shah Rukh Khan's Watch Cost Rs 13 Crore

This exquisite piece boasts a 40mm case crafted from 18k white gold, lavishly adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bezel is set with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires, while the silver obsidian dial is a masterpiece on its own, subtly shifting colours in response to changing light conditions. Paired with an 18k white gold Oyster bracelet, the watch is truly one for the books.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire has an estimated value of over $15 million (Rs 13,51,26,825). Its extreme rarity has led to it being dubbed the "ghost" watch, as it has never been featured in any public Rolex catalogue. According to Insanely Luxurious Indians, only a handful of these watches exist globally, making it a highly coveted, museum-grade collectable.

Shah Rukh Khan's Love For This Luxury Watch

Interestingly, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted wearing this ultra-luxury timepiece. He previously wore the same Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, as part of the eight-day extravaganza hosted by EMAAR at Burj Park. It is clear that this watch is one of his favourites, and he pulls it off with style and panache.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming his upcoming project, King. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

