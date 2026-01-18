Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Spotlight In An All-Black Outfit At Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards 2026

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance on the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards 2026. The event was held on January 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the actor fortified his status as a global icon in an all-black outfit and neatly styled brown hair.

In a video shared on Instagram, he was seen in a zipped black jacket, a change from his usual tuxedo. He paired it with tailored trousers, creating a chic, modern, and minimalist look.

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's "Modern Dandy" Look

The actor layered his outfit with another buttoned jacket and a matching-hued tee. His perfectly styled brown hair and trimmed beard, complementing his sharp jawline, gave him a polished yet contemporary look.

Adding subtle bling, Shah Rukh Khan wore a sleek neckpiece, a bracelet, and a classic watch, keeping his signature monochromatic style. His charming smile added extra flair.

In all, SRK was noted as the "toast of the evening" by fashion enthusiasts and fans alike for his minimal, chic appearance at the Joy Awards 2026.

Check out SRK's handsome looks here:

Shah Rukh Khan At An Event In Saudi Arabia

Shah Rukh Khan was a presenter at the Joy Awards 2026. He walked on stage with Amina Khalil, an Egyptian actor who looked stunning in a sequinned Zuhair Murad gown paired with Chopard jewelry.

Before the award show began, SRK spoke with the lavender carpet hosts. He said, "To know that people like my work here, it's very heartening, it is very respectful, and it is dignified. I love it, I think everyone here is warm and sweet."

Amid the star‑studded event, fans could not stop swooning over Shah Rukh Khan, who, despite not receiving an award, commanded attention with his ever‑so‑charming persona.

