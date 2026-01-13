What Nupur Sanon Wore For Her Hindu Wedding Ceremony With Stebin Ben

Kriti Sanon's sister got married to her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, in a dreamy Christian wedding on January 10. Their Hindu wedding nuptials culminated a day later in the picturesque setting of Udaipur.

On Monday, January 12, Nupur treated fans to a series of pictures from the fairytale-like ceremony, and fans could not help but gush over her graceful turn as a Manish Malhotra bride. Skipping traditional reds and soft pastels, Nupur leaned on a custom, dual-toned lehenga set from the celebrated designer's label. The vibrant silhouette came in vivid shades of coral and peach, creating the perfect ombré effect.

Nupur Sanon As Manish Malhotra Bride For Her Hindu Wedding With Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon teamed up her deep-scooped blouse with a high-waist, voluminous skirt. Structured pleats and ruffles cascaded into a dramatic, floor-grazing train, making the bride look ethereal. The lehenga was an embroidered masterpiece, adorned with intricate gold and sequin detailing. An array of floral and bird motifs dominated the ensemble, serving as a nod to Manish Malhotra's signature style.

Offering an unconventional spin to her bridal avatar, Nupur Sanon opted for not one but two dupattas, each complementing the rich colour palette. The first dupatta, embellished with heavy zardozi work and shimmery golden piping, draped from her shoulder down the length of her skirt. The second featured sheer detailing and was styled in an open drape. Nupur sealed her jaw-dropping look with a long, flowy veil, comprising similar embroidered elements and red borders.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding

For accessories, the bride wore a stone-encrusted, sparkling polki neckpiece, paired with matching earrings, a maang teeka and dual-toned bangles on both hands. Haath phool jewellery and kaleeras added a traditional flourish to the look.

With her outfit and jewellery pieces making all the right noise, Nupur Sanon opted for minimal makeup. She chose a clean base, adding just the right amount of blush, contour and shimmer to the high points of her cheeks. A flick of classic eyeliner, wispy lashes and nude lipstick completed her glam, while her brunette tresses were neatly secured in a bun.

