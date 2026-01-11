What Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Wore To Their Christian Wedding In Udaipur

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur. According to an Asian News International report, the couple said "I do" on Saturday, January 10, 2026, and their Hindu wedding nuptials will culminate today, January 11, 2026.

The couple has shared stunning pictures from their Christian wedding on Instagram and broke the internet. The caption read, "I did. I DO. I will Always & Forever."

What Nupur Sanon Wore To Her Christian Wedding In Udaipur

Nupur Sanon was a bride in a white gown. Not to mention, she looked breathtaking walking down the snow-white aisle with her father. As the father-daughter duo walked, the guests stood up and cheered for them.

The actor opted for an off-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice, and trumpet flair. Her net veil was fitted with a trail. She ditched the jewellery, except for her wedding ring and five-petal pearl earrings.

Nupur tied her locks in a half pony and curled the ends. For the makeup, she opted for a soft glam look for her big day. Might we say that she just set bride goals for 2026?

What Stebin Ben Wore To His Christian Wedding In Udaipur

Stebin Ben was a dashing groom in a daisy white suit, featuring beige stripes. He completed the look with a perfect bow tie and a diamond stud in his left ear.

Apart from his vows, he only remembered to wear his wedding ring and a stunning watch.

The couple's family and friends have flooded their inbox with congratulatory messages.

Also Read | Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Stebin Ben: Her Rs 8 Lakh Marquise-Cut Diamond Ring Steals The Spotlight