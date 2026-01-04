Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To Stebin Ben: Her Rs 8 Lakh Marquise-Cut Diamond Ring Steals The Spotlight

Nupur Sanon, younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon, surprised everyone on Saturday by updating her relationship status online and sharing that she is now engaged to singer Stebin Ben. The singer proposed by going down on one knee. While Nupur looked radiant in a floral dress, Stebin chose a blue-toned suit for the occasion.

The post instantly confirmed years of speculation around her personal life. Nupur and Stebin have been rumoured to be dating each other since 2023, though neither of them spoke openly about the relationship until this milestone moment.

About Nupur Sanon's Engagement Ring

Soon after the announcement, one detail stood out more than anything else. Nupur Sanon's engagement ring became the centre of attention. Instead of a round or princess-cut diamond, Stebin Ben chose a marquise-cut stone for the love of his life. The centre diamond was paired with two side stones that added to the ring's balanced and elegant look. According to a Hauterrfly report, the engagement ring costs more than Rs 8 lakh.

What Jewellery Expert Has To Say

The ring even caught the attention of jewellery experts online. Surat-based jeweller and content creator, Dhrumit Merulia, broke down the design in an Instagram video. According to him, the ring features a 3-carat marquee-shaped diamond, along with two 80-cent kite-shaped diamonds on either side. He also pointed out the six claw prongs, which help with both style and strength. Dhrumit mentioned that a lab-grown diamond version of the ring would cost around Rs 2,58,000 and rated the design 3.5 out of 5.

With the engagement now official, talk has also shifted to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding plans. Many fans believe the timing of the announcement could be a subtle hint toward the long-rumoured wedding date – January 11. For now, though, it is the ring, the quiet confirmation, and the couple's calm approach to sharing the news that continues to keep them in the spotlight.

