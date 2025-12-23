Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To France's Last Queen

Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, is known for her impeccable style and love for luxury. From high-end designer wear to exquisite jewellery, Natasha's wardrobe is a reflection of her refined taste. Recently, jewellery expert and fashion content creator Dhrumit Merulia put a spotlight on her rare pink diamond ring that once belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France.

Natasha Poonawalla's Rare Pink Diamond Ring

In a video shared on Instagram, Dhrumit revealed that the ring is known as the Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond Ring. The exquisite piece has a rich history, as it once belonged to Queen Marie Antoinette. The ring's centrepiece is a 10.38K fancy purple and pink modified kite brilliant-cut diamond. It is surrounded by round diamonds and set in a blackened platinum band decorated with 17 diamonds.

According to Christie's, the central diamond dates back to the mid-18th century and was inherited by Duchess Marie-Thérèse d'Angoulême, the daughter of Queen Marie Antoinette. The ring remained part of the royal family's collection for many years until it was sold in 1996.

Later, renowned jewellery designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, known as JAR, crafted a new band for the diamond. On June 17, 2025, the ring was sold at Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale in New York for $13,980,000 (approximately ₹1,25,10,83,959). The piece of French history fetched more than double its estimated price, exceeding the expected range of $3 million to $5 million.

Married to billionaire Adar Poonawalla, Natasha is a businesswoman, philanthropist and fashion icon. She serves as the Executive Director of the world's largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India, while also chairing the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation for education and healthcare. She is also the Director of the Poonawalla Science Park in the Netherlands and Chair of the British Asian Children's Protection Fund.

