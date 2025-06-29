Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In An Ochre Slubbed Silk Gown At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding

Entrepreneur and philathropist, Natasha Poonawalla continues to prove why she is hailed as one of India's most dynamic fashion icons. Known for effortlessly fusing tradition with high fashion, she made heads turn at the grand wedding celebration of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy. For the occasion, the trendsetter picked a 1960s vintage London fine canary-yellow slubbed silk evening gown from the shelves of Christian Dior.

The two-toned ensemble featured a fitted, embellished upper bodice and a voluminous skirt flowing waist downwards. The sleeveless number came with a horizontal, banded construction with multiple, evenly spaced horizontal rows. The bodice of the gown was adorned with intricate embellishments such as sequins, beads and shimmering threads. The tiny reflective elements catch the light, adding glamorous sparkle to the look.

Her high-waisted skirt featured a poofy, dramatic silhouette, reaching the floor. Made from a satin-like fabric, the skirt was gathered at the waist, creating volume and a slight puffed effect at the top. It featured a front drape effect that added visual interest to the dress. The vibrant orchre yellow colour of the gown contrasted strikingly with the embellished upper bodice.

For her accessories, Natasha Poonawalla chose a sterling silver Hermes Mini Kelly hand bag. She also wore a pair of studs and a statement ring on her left hand. Dark, rectangular sunglasses and beaded fringe pumps from the house of Gucci completed her attire.

Makeup-wise, Natasha opted for a radiant base, dark eyeliner with a slight wing, mascara-laden lashes and well-defined eyebrows. Her lips were painted in a soft, neutral shade that balanced the bold eye makeup look. She styled her hair in a sleek, straight manner with a middle parting, that fell gracefully over her shoulders.

Natasha Poonwalla scores closet gold in her orchre yellow wedding guest look.

Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla Attends Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Festivities In A Dramatic Red Mini Dress