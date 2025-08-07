Estonia Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Less Than Rs 13,000 To Live And Work There For A Year

From having a rich history to being digitally advanced, Estonia in Europe is one of the most popular countries among travellers. It is also one of the first countries in the world to offer a Digital Nomad Visa. This visa allows remote workers to live and work from within its borders. If you are a freelancer, remote employee, or entrepreneur, you can live and work in the country for up to a year.

Who Is Eligible

An applicant must meet the following criteria to qualify for Estonia's Digital Nomad Visa:

You are a remote worker, an employee, or an entrepreneur with a business registered outside Estonia.

You work as a freelancer with mostly international clients.

Earn a gross income of at least €4,500 (Rs 4,57,371 approx.) per month during the six months preceding the application.

ALSO READ: Love Castles And Remote Work? This Romania Visa Lets You Live There For A Year

Documents Required

A valid passport

A completed and signed visa application form.

Proof of employment or business activity (contracts, business registration, etc.)

Bank statements from the past six months showing qualifying income

A letter of intent outlining your reasons for moving to Estonia and how you meet the eligibility criteria

Proof of health insurance covering at least €30,000 (Rs 30,49,740 approx.) for the duration of your stay

Clean criminal background certificate

Proof of accommodation in Estonia

One passport-sized photo

Who Can Apply

The visa is open to non-EU/EEA nationals who wish to work remotely while residing in Estonia for up to 12 months. You can apply for a Digital Nomad Visa if you are already legally living in Estonia on another visa.

You can also visit Estonia to allow spouses and minor children to apply under family visa provisions, though you may require more documentation.

ALSO READ: Malta Is Offering A Nomad Residence Visa For Less Than Rs 31,000 To Live And Work There For A Year

How To Apply

Step 1: Fill out the Digital Nomad Visa application form online through the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Step 2: Submit the application in person at your nearest Estonian embassy or consulate. You will have to pay the visa fee of €120 (Rs 12,199 approx.)

Step 3: Provide all documents required. The Embassy may conduct a short interview to confirm your eligibility and the purpose of your stay.

Step 4: Wait for the visa to get processed, which usually takes 15-30 days but can take longer in some cases.