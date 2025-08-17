Dubai Is Offering A Virtual Visa For Under Rs 8,900 That Lets You Work And Live There For A Year

From unique attractions to a high quality of life, Dubai is a dream destination for many people. And if you have always wanted to relocate and move to a place temporarily while working, Dubai has something to offer. You can now live and work in Dubai for a year with a Digital Nomad Visa. Yes, it is available for Indians too.

All About The Dubai Digital Nomad Visa

Dubai Digital Nomad Visa, also known as the Dubai Virtual Working Program, is a visa that allows remote workers to work and live in Dubai for a year while working for a company outside the UAE. You will not require a sponsor to apply for this visa, but you will have to meet the eligibility criteria.

Who Is Eligible?

To apply for a Dubai Digital Work Visa, you will have to meet the following requirements:

You must be an employee of a company registered outside of the UAE, or self-employed with a business registered abroad.

Proof of employment that shows you will be working for a company outside the UAE for at least a year.

Minimum monthly income of AED 12,856 (Rs 3,06,350 approximately).

Documents Required

A valid passport with a minimum of six months' validity.

Health insurance that covers your stay in Dubai.

Proof of employment.

A clean criminal record from your home country.

Passport-size photo.

Most recent payslip showing your monthly income or your 3-month bank statement.

Proof of accommodation.

How To Apply?

1. You will need to gather all the required documents.

2. Then, you can apply online from the GDRFA-Dubai portal or the Virtual Working Program website, or in person at an Amer Center in Dubai.

3. Next step is to fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

4. Pay the visa fee, which is around AED 372.5 (Rs 8,876 approximately). However, you may have to pay other expenses, which will take the total application cost to around Rs 53,377 approximately.

5. Once approved, you will receive the entry permit if applying from outside the UAE.

6. Once you arrive in Dubai, you should complete a medical fitness test, biometrics, an Emirates ID application, and a residency visa stamping.

The Dubai Digital Nomad Visa typically gets approved in 5-14 business days, but it may vary from one application to another.

While anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can live and work by the beach for a year, it is not for someone who wants to stay there for a long time. As for renewal, you can apply for the Virtual Work Visa again, and if you continue to be eligible, you can get the visa again.