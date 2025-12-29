Advertisement

Mira Kapoor Styles A Rs 5 Lakh Chanel Black Hobo Bag During Dubai Outing. What It Looks Like

Mira Kapoor styled a Rs 5 lakh Chanel bag with an all-black ensemble

Mira Kapoor's bag is from Chanel's hobo collection.
Mira Kapoor/ Instagram, Oskelly

Mira Kapoor is known for her impeccable style, witty replies, and an in-depth knowledge of holistic wellness. The co-founder of Akind Beauty is in Dubai right now and sharing style inspiration from thousands of kilometres away.

The founder of Dhun Wellness recently dropped a couple of pictures from her recent outing in the city. But what did we spot? We saw Mira Rajput Kapoor casually carrying a Chanel bag worth 452,262 Russian Rubles (Rs 5.14 lakh) on Oskelly, a Russia-based e-commerce company.

Mira Kapoor Styles A Rs 5 Lakh Chanel Bag

You might need to zoom in for details, but you can easily spot that it's a Chanel bag, courtesy of the golden metallic monogram. The small handbag belongs to the hobo collection and comes with a turn lock buckle.

The 24A quilted black bag features tassel chains. SASOM, a Thailand-based luxury website that claims to sell 100% genuine items, mentions that it is a sheepskin crossbody handbag. Its retail price in the country is 197,000 Thai Baht (Rs 5,67,858).

Poshmark, a California-based social marketplace website, is selling the same bag for $7,799 (Rs 7,01,258). The seller claims that it is made of lambskin, and it is a durable item.

Mira Kapoor's Outfit

For the outing, Mira Kapoor opted for a black ensemble - a halter neck and backless peplum top paired with a pair of black bell-bottoms. She left her locks open and tightly lined her eyes with kohl.

The entrepreneur went with a minimal makeup look with just the right amount of blush to give her cheeks the right amount of tint. Mira completed her look with statement danglers and a gold-plated watch.

