Doctors Tell Soha Ali Khan Price Of Mounjaro After Aishwarya Mohanraj's Video

Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj opened up in a 15-minute YouTube video about how and why she sought Mounjaro to lose weight. Many social media users trolled her, while others applauded her honesty. Soha Ali Khan was a part of the second group.

Taking to her social media, she said, "So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth."

"Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision," noted the actor. "So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?"

Soha Ali Khan is not among the influencers who share half-baked information for a few clicks and likes. In her latest podcast, she invited Dr Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman - Endocrinology and Diabetology, Max Healthcare, and Dr Juhi Agarwal, a clinical nutritionist, to talk about weight loss drugs, who should take and avoid them, their side effects, and prices.

How Much Do Weight Loss Drugs Cost

In her video, Aishwarya Mohanraj said that she opted for Mounjaro, and each jab came with a Rs 4,000 price tag. However, the influencer clarified that she was recommending it. "I'm not recommending jack shit."

Soha Ali Khan also touched upon the pricing because losing weight with weight loss drugs is no joke. It can make a pretty decent dent ot your account. Speaking about the current prices, Dr Mithal said, "I think the lower doses are Rs 12,000 a month. It has come down to almost Rs 10,000 now. The higher doses are around Rs 20,000 or Rs 22,000."

The weight loss drugs are expensive, but the cost is not for each injection. "You can say Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month is the current cost," Dr Mithal added. Dr Agarwal added that it used to be charged per injection about a couple of years ago.

Dr Mithal also said that you cannot complain about the cost unless the parent company is willing to bring down the prices of the patented drug. "For them, it's also business. They have to invest more in their research and do whatever," he explained. He added that it is a matter of time before drug prices fall once enough hype has been created around them, and more and more pharma companies start producing them.

Who Is Eligible For Weight Loss Drugs

As Dr Mithal suggested that weight loss drugs are expected to get cheaper, not everyone qualifies to take them. Just because someone wants to lose a few kilograms before the upcoming wedding season does not mean a doctor will prescribe them these jabs.

He explained that if a person has health issues, like fatty liver, diabetes, or pre-diabetic, and obesity is adding more stress to the body, doctors can recommend weight-loss drugs. In such instances, losing a few kilograms can improve the existing conditions.

"Those who have associated conditions, where losing weight will get rid of that condition or help control it much better, are clearly candidates (for the weight-loss drugs)," he added.

If someone has a BMI (body mass index) of 27 with co-morbidities, then they can be a candidate. However, if your BMI crosses the threshold of 30 and you have no pre-existing health issues, then you can be an ideal candidate for these jabs. However, for someone with a BMI over 40 or touching 50, the drugs will still work, but doctors also suggest bariatric surgery (a procedure in which doctors work on the stomach and small intestine to treat severe obesity).

Who Is Not An Ideal Candidate For Weight-Loss Drugs

Another important question in this discourse is who is not the ideal candidate for these drugs. This is crucial so people understand that there are side effects to these jabs, and one must be informed before making a decision.

The list includes

People who have a family history of thyroid cancer

People with a history of pancreatitis

People with gastrointestinal issues

People who have an active eye disease, especially because of diabetes

Ozempic, GLP-1, Mounjaro, or any upcoming weight-loss drug, you should always seek advice from an expert so you are aware of how it can impact you physically, medically, emotionally, and financially.

Also Read | How Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram Is Looking After Her Mental Health