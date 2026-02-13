Fitness Coach Shares 4 Common Mistakes In A "Healthy" Indian Diet

It would not be wrong to say that many Indian families believe they eat healthily. The food is home-cooked. There is dal, sabzi, roti, rice. Junk food is limited. Still, many people struggle with weight gain, low energy, and poor muscle tone. The issue is often not the cuisine. It is the balance on the plate.

Fitness coach Saachi recently spoke about this on Instagram. She highlighted common Indian diet mistakes even in healthy homes. Here is what she shared:

1. Breakfast = Only Carbs

“Poha. Upma. Dosa. Toast. Where is the protein?” she asked. Most Indian breakfasts are carb-heavy. They fill you up fast but do not keep you full for long. Adding protein like eggs, paneer, sprouts, dal, or Greek yoghurt can improve satiety and support muscle health.

2. Roti + Rice Overload

The expert pointed out a common plate: 5 rotis, minimal sabzi, almost no protein. “It should be the opposite,” she stated. One must opt for:

1–2 rotis (portion controlled)

More vegetables

A solid protein source

Protein can come from dal, rajma, chole, paneer, chicken, fish, or eggs.

3. Cardio Obsession

“Walking is great,” Saachi said. But without strength training, you are not building muscle. And muscle improves metabolism and body shape. Only doing cardio may not give the toned look many people want.

4. Fear Of Fats

“All fats are not bad,” the expert emphasised. Nuts, seeds, and good oils in the right amount support hormones and keep you full. She mentioned, “Yes, eat the almonds. Just 4–5, not 40.” Portion control matters.

Examples Of Balanced Indian Plates

Saachi also shared clear meal examples to show what balance looks like:

200 grams of rajma, 100 grams of rice, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt and some lettuce 200 grams of dal, beans and cashew sabzi, one dosa and 100 grams of sugar-free kheer One boiled beet, 200 grams of palak paneer, 150 grams of cooked rice and 100 grams of Greek yoghurt 150 grams of matar paneer, 150 grams of rice and one boiled beet. This is followed by a cup of Greek yoghurt buttermilk with cumin powder. 200 grams of shrimp biryani, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt, 2 sunny side up eggs and one boiled beet Sauteed vegetables with little/no oil, 200 grams of palak chicken, 150 grams of rice and 100 grams of Greek yoghurt 2 sunny side up eggs, 100 grams Greek yoghurt kadhi, 100 grams rice and French beans sabzi 200 grams of chicken curry, 100 grams of rice and 100 grams of Greek yoghurt Beans stir fry, tomato rasam, one dosa and 175 grams of air-fried salmon 150 grams fish fry, 150 grams rice and bhindi sabzi 150 grams of dal, 100 grams of rice and 150 grams of fish

The pattern is clear. Carbs are portioned. Protein is strong. Vegetables are included. Yoghurt adds extra protein. Indian food does not need to be replaced. It just needs better balance.

