Does The Indian Diet Have Enough Protein? A Guide To High-Protein Meal Swaps

By now, most of us know that protein is important, and Protein is that one propaganda that you should fall for.

It builds and repairs tissue, supports the immune system, keeps us energised and even affects our skin, hair and hormone health. And yet, there's an ongoing concern for Indians on the Internet: are we getting enough protein through our typical Indian diets?

Despite the widespread belief that Indian food is mostly carbs and spices, health experts say that with a little planning, Indian households (vegetarian or not) can absolutely meet their protein needs without relying on protein powders or supplements.

We spoke to experts who shared practical, local and tasty ways to pack more protein into every meal.

How Much Protein Does Your Body Really Need?

According to Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, "The amount of protein needed will be based on age, activity and health status. Sedentary people only require 0.8-1 gram of protein per kg of body weight. But people who are active or recovering from an illness will need more."

A large percentage of Indians, potentially 73% or more, are estimated to have protein-deficient diets. Photo: Pexels

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also recommends that adults consume 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

But quantity isn't the only concern. Sometimes.

"The quality and variety of protein is still an issue, especially in vegetarian households," warns Dr Bhardwaj. A lack of variety can lead to fatigue, muscle mass loss, weaker immunity, and poor skin and hair health.

The Indian Protein Plate Guide

When planned properly, Indian meals can be very protein-dense. Lentils, beans and legumes, such as rajma, chana dal and moong, are some of the best vegetarian sources. Dairy is also a winner here.

"Paneer, milk and curd are some of the complete vegetarian protein options. For non-vegetarians, eggs, chicken and fish are accessible and affordable," says Dr Bhardwaj.

Common Indian kitchen staples like besan (gram flour), sattu, and millets such as ragi and jowar pack in protein as well. Even chutneys made from sesame seeds or peanuts, and dips with dal bases, are delicious and nutritious ways to bump up protein intake.

Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi NCR, agrees.

"Protein is not just for bodybuilders - it's vital for tissue repair, immunity and overall energy. Indian diets can easily provide sufficient protein if meals are balanced and planned mindfully," she says.

Kalra recommends:

Dals (moong, masoor, urad) - 12-15g of protein per cup

Milk, curd and paneer - 8g per cup of milk, 18g per 100g of paneer

Soy chunks - a whopping 52g of protein per 100g

Whole grains like oats and quinoa

Nuts and seeds, including almonds, chia, pumpkin and flax seeds

Eggs and lean chicken - 6g per egg and 25g per 100g of chicken

The Art Of Protein Pairing

One big trick Indian households already follow (often without realising) is combining different food groups to create complete protein profiles.

"Plant proteins are usually low in one or more essential amino acids. But when we combine them, like dal with rice, or curd with paratha, we create a complete protein meal," says Dr Bhardwaj.

Protein complementation is when you combine two vegetable proteins to get all 9 amino acids that are essential for your body. Photo: Unsplash

"Just adding sprouted legumes, a boiled egg or a yoghurt-based dip can enhance the protein profile of any meal," he adds.

The Protein-Rich Plate Ideas

Vriti Srivastav, Holistic Dietitian, Mumbai, offers some practical, and absolutely desi, ideas.

"There are ample ways to include protein in the Indian diet. It's just about smart swaps and a bit of planning," she says.

Here's what she suggests:

Poha, but better: Instead of just flattened rice, add peanuts, moong or chana sprouts and green peas. You can even serve a smaller portion of poha with sprouts on the side.

Parathas with protein: Swap aloo for protein-rich fillings like dal, sattu, paneer or green peas. Serve with curd, and add flaxseed powder for a hit of Omega-3.

Chillas: Mix different dals like moong and chana, soak overnight, grind and cook them into chillas. Bonus points for stuffing with veggies.

Idlis and dosas: Try ragi idlis or oats-and-dal mixes. Enhance the batter with spinach puree or grated carrots. Serve with thick sambar.

Sattu drinks: Quick and rich - mix sattu with buttermilk or water for a refreshing drink packed with protein.

Dips: Dips can be made using hung curd and paneer along with mint leaves, basil, or other seasonings. Nuts like almonds, cashews, or pistachios can be blended in to make flavourful dips. Hummus, made from soaked and boiled chickpeas blended with tahini (sesame paste) and olive oil, is another excellent protein-rich dip. Even plain hummus without tahini is great.

Srivastav also recommends adding seeds like chia and sunflower to curd or yoghurt bowls.

"For those with a sweet tooth, laddoos made with dates, dry fruits and oats can be a fun way to add protein. Even carb rich foods like Maggi can be protein-rich, just toss in eggs, paneer, tofu and vegetables," she says.

Smart Snacking

Snacking right is key if you're trying to maintain consistent protein intake throughout the day.

"A minimalist approach is to add a handful of nuts or a dairy-based snack between meals," Dr Bhardwaj suggests.

Kalra also recommends options like:

Roasted chana

Boiled eggs

Paneer or tofu cubes

Hung curd dips with mint, nuts and herbs

Hummus made from chickpeas and sesame

Even soups can work well. Think lentil soup, carrot or edamame-based broths, and miso-style ramen bowls with tofu.

The Balance

While protein intake is improving in Indian households, there's a new challenge - excess fat consumption.

"Many urban families are now eating richer versions of traditional meals," says Dr Bhardwaj, "with more ghee, cream-based gravies and fried snacks."

Kalra cautions that it's not just about getting protein, but about doing it in a balanced way.

"Grilled, roasted or steamed options are better than deep-fried ones," she says. "Try not to overdo the fat - it's moderation that matters."

Here's a handy cheat sheet of common foods and their protein content:

Credit: Author

Remember

By paying a little more attention to your plate and including sources like dals, dairy, nuts, seeds and whole grains, you can shift your diet from carb-heavy to protein-positive. So, go ahead and stuff that paratha with paneer, add sprouts to your poha, and throw some chia into your lassi, your muscles, body (and taste buds) will thank you.