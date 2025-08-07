Why Mona Singh And Ram Kapoor Swear By A Homemade Protein Powder Now Viral On Instagram

You're not alone if you've also noticed that protein is suddenly everywhere, and for the right reasons.

With studies showing almost 70 per cent of Indians not getting enough protein everyday, there's no surprise that Indians are looking to add more protein in their everyday meals.

Now, let's be honest. Protein powder is not an option for everyone as it is expensive. So, when a homemade-cheaper-DIY protein powder is suggested by two TV stars in the news for their weight loss, it goes viral on social media.

What

A recent clip from a podcast has kicked off a viral trend online. The video, featuring a homemade "protein powder" made with kitchen staples, has caught the attention of fitness enthusiasts and Instagram's ever-growing health food tribe.

This clip is from a podcast conversation with comedian Bharti Singh, actors Mona Singh and Ram Kapoor, where Singh shared their homemade protein powder.

Ram added, "Ye shuruat kisne ki thi, Bruce Lee ke time se (this recipe was started by Bruce Lee), when there were no protein shakes. He used to make his protein shakes at home."

What's In The Mix

Mona shares that the recipe involves dry-roasting and blending nuts, seeds, and natural spices. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, makhana (fox nuts), dry dates, cardamom powder, and saffron strands. Once powdered and stored in an airtight container, the mix can be added to milk or coconut milk for a naturally sweet, nutritious shake.

"If you're dairy intolerant, have it with coconut or almond milk," Mona suggested on the podcast. Ram Kapoor nodded along, visibly sold on the idea.

But is this kitchen experiment really doing what your protein shake promises to? Social media did not agree.

In fact, the comment section was filled with people pointing out how the powder is not good for your health.

So, we asked experts.

What Are Experts Saying

According to Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, the homemade blend actually holds up nutritionally.

"The viral DIY protein powder is high in plant-based protein derived from chickpeas, almonds, and seeds, making it great for muscle repair, satiety, and energy, particularly for vegetarians or those who limit their animal protein intake," she explains.

Kalra also highlighted how it goes beyond just protein. "The combination contains calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals that promote bone strength, notably makhana. The addition of dry dates and cardamom adds natural sweetness while also improving digestive health," she says.

The inclusion of chia and flax seeds offers added fibre, which Kalra notes is beneficial for bowel regularity and gut health.

"Saffron and cardamom provide a gentle cooling effect and aid digestion, making the smoothie a nutritious complement to your everyday diet," she says.

She recommends a tablespoon mixed with milk or coconut milk once daily, preferably in the morning or as an evening snack.

For adults, Komal says having it around three to five times a week is ideal for long-term health benefits.

'Don't Overdo It'

For all its wholesome ingredients, this is still not a free-for-all.

"Because the mix is high in calories, you should exercise caution while portioning it. Overconsumption can lead to mouth ulcers and abdominal discomfort if portion size is not taken care of," says Kalra.

She also emphasised that the shake should be paired with an active lifestyle. "It's not a magic drink. If you're consuming it regularly, you should be moving regularly too."

"Those with nut allergies should obviously stay away from it, considering it contains almonds, cashews, and walnuts. People with diabetes should also tread carefully. Dry dates, while natural, can still spike blood sugar levels," Kalra warns.

Komal agrees and adds that you need to follow caution and avoid overdoing it.

"The homemade protein powder with its composition of nuts and seeds with its high calorie content needs to be consumed adequately," Komal adds.

Proper storage is also key. The powder must be kept in a cool, dry place to prevent spoilage.

"Soaking the nuts and seeds before roasting is optional, but it may increase nutritional absorption and digestion," Kalra adds.

(btw, we were also not able to track the origins of this DIY protein powder to Bruce Lee)

Final Scoop

The homemade protein mix is not revolutionary, but it does offer a reliable, natural, and accessible way to up your protein intake; especially for vegetarians in India. It has got fibre, minerals, sweetness without sugar, and yes, protein.

Just watch your portion as it is also full of fats, and don't forget to combine it with regular workout.