Why Your Protein Bar Is Worse Than A Block Of Parmesan Cheese, Nutritionist Explains

In the ever-evolving world of health and wellness, foods are often placed into strict categories – some hailed as “superfoods,” others unfairly labelled as “unhealthy.” But what if a few of these misunderstood foods are actually packed with surprising nutritional benefits?

Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas claims that a block of Parmesan cheese is actually better than your average protein bar. While Parmesan cheese is a whole food high in fat and sodium, whether it is "better" than protein bars depends on your priorities – such as natural ingredients, flavour, health status and the rest of your diet.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mohita claims that Parmesan cheese is better than your regular protein bar as it has "more protein, half the amount of calories and no unnecessary ingredients."

She further adds, "You'd be shocked to know that a 28 g serving of this cheese gives you 10 g of protein in just 110 calories. It is lactose-free and has a good amount of calcium and phosphorus."

Benefits of Parmesan Cheese

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Parmesan cheese boasts multiple health benefits.

1. Packed With Protein: Parmesan cheese has 10 grams of protein per one-ounce serving, which is an impressive amount for such a small quantity. It is a good source of easily digestible protein that supports muscle health and benefits vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake.

2. High in Calcium: A one-ounce serving provides at least a quarter of the daily calcium requirement. This makes it beneficial for maintaining strong bones and teeth, especially since it also contains phosphorus.

3. High-Quality Nutrients: The calcium and protein in Parmigiano-Reggiano have high bioavailability, meaning the body can absorb and utilise them efficiently. It's also a good source of other essential vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus, zinc and vitamins A and B12. The ageing process also makes it low in lactose.

4. Low in Fat and Carbohydrates: A one-ounce serving contains around 8 grams of fat and zero carbohydrates, with medium-chain fatty acids that may offer health benefits. Parmesan is a good choice for diets that restrict carbs, like the keto diet.

5. Good Source of Probiotics: Parmigiano-Reggiano contains lactobacillus bacteria, a beneficial probiotic that supports gut health. It also contains other probiotics that aid digestion and promote a healthy gut environment.

Is Parmesan Cheese Safe For People With Lactose Intolerance?

Parmesan cheese is generally safe for people with lactose intolerance, as the long ageing process breaks down most of the lactose, making it very low in quantity. This makes it a great choice for people with lactose intolerance, who often have difficulty digesting lactose – the natural sugar in milk.

However, it is important to distinguish between lactose intolerance and a milk protein allergy. Parmesan is a dairy product and contains milk proteins, so it is not safe for those with a dairy or cow's milk allergy.

