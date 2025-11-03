Why Russian Teenagers Are Obsessed With Molecule, A Controversial Weight Loss Pill

The internet is full of quick fixes for people on weight loss journeys. From detox teas to miracle shakes, several remedies promise a slimmer, fitter version of yourself. Now, a new trend is taking over Russian social media. It is not a workout plan or a diet challenge, but a pill called Molecule. Marketed as the latest weight-loss shortcut, it has gone viral on TikTok and is flying off pharmacy shelves across Russia.

Social Media Buzz

Scroll through TikTok in Russia and you will come across endless videos of young people showing off blue boxes labelled “Molecule Plus.” The pill has become a talking point among teenagers and young adults, who eagerly post their “weight-loss journeys” online.

But like most viral health trends, there is a darker side. Maria, a 22-year-old, told the BBC she bought Molecule online and began taking two pills a day. Within two weeks, her mouth went dry, her appetite disappeared, and anxiety kicked in. Others who tried it reported dilated pupils, trembling hands and sleepless nights.

What's Really Inside Molecule?

At first glance, the packaging looks convincing. It lists “natural ingredients” such as dandelion root and fennel seed extract – making it seem safe and herbal. But investigations tell a different story. Journalists from the Russian newspaper Izvestiya tested the pills and discovered they contained a banned substance called sibutramine.

Sibutramine was first developed in the 1980s as an antidepressant. Later, it was repurposed as an appetite suppressant. However, studies soon revealed that it increased the risk of heart attacks and strokes while offering only minor weight-loss results. Because of this, it was banned in the US in 2010 and later in the UK, EU and China, according to a report by The Times of India.

Still Legal, Still Dangerous

Interestingly, sibutramine is still used in Russia – but only under strict medical supervision and prescription for adults with obesity. Buying or selling it without one is a criminal offence. Yet, demand remains high. Despite efforts to block illegal sales, the black market finds its way. When Molecule faced legal trouble, it resurfaced under a new name, Atom.

Endocrinologist Ksenia Solovieva warned that self-medicating with these pills is risky. “The amount of active ingredient in it remains unknown,” she explained, adding that users have no way of knowing what dosage they're consuming or how their bodies might react.

How Molecule Differs From Ozempic

To many, Molecule sounds like Russia's version of Ozempic or Wegovy – both popular weight-loss injections around the world. But the science behind them could not be more different.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs work by mimicking a gut hormone called GLP-1. This slows digestion, controls blood sugar and helps people feel full after eating. They are FDA-approved, prescription-only and backed by clinical trials.

Molecule pills, on the other hand, are marketed as over-the-counter supplements. The are unapproved, contain banned chemicals and have no proven safety record. Simply put, they promise the same results without the science or the safety.

Why Russian Teens Are Still Buying It

So, if it is illegal and unsafe, why do people keep buying Molecule? The answer lies in price and accessibility. A 20-day pack costs about £6-7 (roughly $8-9 or ₹700). Compare that to Ozempic, which costs between £40-160 ($50-210 or ₹4,660-24,470 ) per month in Russia. For young buyers, especially students and teenagers, the cheaper choice feels like the smarter one.

Social media also plays a big role. With influencers flaunting their “transformations,” it's easy to believe that the results are quick and harmless. Even though some creators have posted warnings about the side effects, the curiosity has not died down. Molecule remains one of the most talked-about weight-loss pills online.

The Bigger Picture

The rise of Molecule reflects a larger issue – how body image pressures and online influence are shaping health decisions. From “too many belly rolls” to “pot belly,” many young people now see flaws where there are not any. Instead of healthy habits, they turn to shortcuts – pills, jabs and supplements that promise instant results.

For now, Molecule continues to rule Russia's online weight-loss scene. It is cheap, easy to buy and heavily promoted. But behind the flashy packaging and viral posts is a serious health concern. What seems like a harmless pill “to forget food exists” might just be the next big cautionary tale about the risks of chasing fast fixes in a world obsessed with quick transformations.