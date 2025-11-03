What Madhuri Dixit's Intimate Dinner Date With Husband At Chef Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' In New York Looked Like

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, recently enjoyed a delightful dining experience at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant in Manhattan.

The power couple relished what they described as a “divine” meal, sharing glimpses of their culinary outing on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shriram Nene shared a video in which he, Madhuri, and their kids could be seen relishing a variety of cuisines. Vikas Khanna was personally seen serving the couple and explaining the dishes to them. Madhuri and Shriram also posed with the chef and his team.

In his heartfelt caption, Nene expressed his admiration and gratitude for Vikas Khanna and his restaurant, Bungalow. He mentioned that the place has grown significantly since their last visit, now boasting a Michelin star and a New York Times three-star rating. Appreciating the restaurant's popularity, he noted how lucky they were to get a table despite the four-to-eight-month waiting list. Calling the food “divine,” Nene praised Vikas for his personal attention to every guest and his passion for cooking.

“It was our pleasure to visit with @vikaskhannagroup Bungalow in Manhattan. It has grown so much since we visited, with a Michelin star and NYTimes 3 star rating. Grateful to get a table as the waitlist is 4-8 mos. The food was divine. And the chef takes such pains to ensure every guest is well served personally. Vikas is more than a friend and as a family member and brother, we have shared many meals together. But what resonates is the love he pours into his creations and his humility with which he delivers it. Bravo chef and thank you for a delightful evening,” wrote Vikas Khanna.

Interestingly, Vikas Khanna has hosted several renowned celebrities at his restaurant, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many others from the film and entertainment world.

