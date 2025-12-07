Madhuri Dixit Carries 'Quiet Grace' In A Mustard-Black Sonepuri Silk Saree

When Madhuri Dixit steps out in a traditional ensemble, we simply stop and stare. Her saree diaries often come with the perfect fusion of elegance and old-world charm. The actress dished out solid fashion energy in her latest Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures dressed in a mustard and black Sonepuri silk saree.

Madhuri Dixit Channels Grace In A Sonepuri Silk Saree

The six-yard staple featured a two-tone design with a rich contrast between the pallu and body. The lower portion came in black colour with a subtle sheen, while the upper body had a striking gold and black striped pattern.

Her pallu was dramatically styled over the shoulder, cascading down the back with a bold red colour. It was adorned with intricate woven patterns and border detailing typical of traditional Indian weaving,

The saree also had soft ikat bandha patterns, subtle kangala motifs and delicate woven butis on the pleats. The stripe motif ran diagonally across the pleats, giving a dynamic and elongated silhouette. The drape had metallic gold borders along the edges. The lower edge near the hem also showed a hint of gold, adding a refined finish as it pooled slightly at the floor.

Complimenting the crisp-pleated ethnic number was the sleeveless black blouse that came with a scoop neckline. Madhuri's choice of accessories perfectly elevated her ethnic charm. She picked a statement gold choker necklace, matching earrings, bangles on one wrist and a gold ring. A delicate bindi on the forehead added a traditional finishing touch to the look.

Talking about her glam, Madhuri opted for a soft, flawless base with a warm, bronzed glow and well-blended contour to define her features. Bold eye makeup with winged liner, neutral brown shadows and lengthened lashes gave her a radiant glow-up. A matte rose-nude lip colour completed her glam look.

Madhuri styled her hair in a bun and accessorised it with white jasmine flowers.

About Sonpuri Silk Saree

The Sonepuri saree, often referred to interchangeably with the Bomkai saree, traces its origin to the Bomkai village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. However, it was later introduced and is now predominantly produced in the Sonepur (Subarnapur), Bargarh, and Balangir districts of Western Odisha. The Sonepur region is particularly renowned for producing high-quality silk Bomkai sarees, known for their unique shine and elegant motifs.

The skilled weavers of the Bhulia community are the primary artisans behind the Sonepuri and other Sambalpuri handloom sarees. These artisans use traditional handlooms and the intricate "Bandhakala" (tie-dye) technique, also known as Ikat, to create the distinctive patterns where the threads are tie-dyed before weaving. The entire process is manual and can take several weeks or months to complete a single masterpiece.

The starting cost for an authentic Sonepuri silk saree can vary based on the complexity of the design, the quality of the silk and the intricacy of the handloom work. Generally, a genuine handloom Sonepuri silk saree has a starting price range of approximately Rs 10,000, while more elaborate designs can range from Rs 18,000 to over Rs 28,000.

