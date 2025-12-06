Kangana Ranauts Goncha-Inspired Banarasi Outfit Is An Ode To Ladakhi Heritage

Kangana Ranaut's fashion wardrobe stands as a testament to her fearless personality. From embroidered sarees to flowy Anarkalis, the actress makes elegance look effortless. So when she decided to embrace India's rich sartorial heritage in a jaw-dropping Ladakhi ensemble, it became a moment of grace woven with threads of legacy.

Giving a nod to winter weddings, Kangana's one-of-a-kind outfit was crafted with perfection by Namza Couture. The brand specialises in blending Ladakhi traditions with contemporary aesthetics and is renowned for its intricate designs, luxurious fabrics and culturally rooted craftsmanship.

Kangana Ranaut's Banarasi Outfit

The exquisite silhouette was inspired by the Goncha, also known as Kos or Suleman, which comes in the form of a long robe. This traditional dress – tailored from wool, velvet or cotton and generally worn by Ladakhi women – protects against the harsh mountain climate of the region.

Kangana Ranaut paired the fit with a gown-like creation called Mogos, featuring a vibrant green brocade. She layered the embellished number with a traditional mustard Bok shawl, typically made with goat skin or silk to provide warmth in the rugged Ladakhi weather. Tassels at the hem contributed an extra dose of oomph and panache. The interplay of colours, rendered in metallic and muted shades, whispered a story of the mountains.

In terms of jewellery, Kangana stayed true to the Ladakhi spirit. She wore a pair of large and elaborate golden chandelier drop earrings that cascaded to her shoulders. Adding to the drama was a beautiful pahadi necklace adorned with a green pendant and beaded elements. An emerald ring and a red micro-bindi sealed her avatar.

Decoding Kangana Ranaut's Ladakhi Ensemble

Gonchas, which are worn daily, come in muted hues of black, grey, burgundy, or earthen tones. Meanwhile, wedding Gonchas steal the spotlight with brocade, silk, or velvet sourced from Nepal and Bhutan. They are cinched at the waist with a thick fabric belt called skeyraks.

Speaking of Mogos, ‘mo' stands for female and 'gos' stands for robe. The fabric, hand-woven from Banarasi silk, is embellished with intricate motifs like flowers, phoenixes and cranes – elements frequently seen in the architectural marvels of Ladakh.

