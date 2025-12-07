Donald Trump Avenue In Hyderabad? Bid To Draw Global Eye Ahead Of "Telangana Rising"

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed naming a primary road in the city after the President of the United States - a move apparently aimed at grabbing global attention ahead of "Telangana Rising Global Summit" -- an international event the state is looking forward to.

The key road running alongside the city's US Consulate General is set to be designated "Donald Trump Avenue" in what officials believe is a global first in terms of honouring a sitting President outside the US.

The state's naming spree, though, extends beyond political figures to honour global business and technology pioneers who have contributed to Hyderabad's status as a tech hub. The list includes naming a major thoroughfare "Google Street", acknowledging the global tech giant's significant presence and investment in the region.

Other global names under consideration are "Microsoft Road" and "Wipro Junction".

The state has also resolved to name the 100-meter Greenfield Radial Road, linking the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala to the proposed Future City, after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The Raviryala interchange has already been designated the "Tata Interchange".

Chief Minister Reddy said naming roads after globally influential figures and major corporations serves a dual purpose: It offers a fitting tribute and acts as an inspiration to commuters, while simultaneously catapulting Hyderabad into a higher tier of global recognition.

