Alia Bhatt At Cannes To Shah Rukh At Met Gala, How Indian Celebs Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Every year, a handful of Indian celebs make noise on global platforms, but 2025 was all about ruling red carpets. From Shah Rukh Khan's charming appearance at the Met Gala to Aishwarya Rai making a statement at Cannes, the world saw Indian celebrities, designers, and fashion in a different limelight.

This year, we saw handwoven Banarasi saree, Gucci's interpretation of the traditional drape, breastplate, and decades-old studded jewels putting on a glitzy show that made everyone take a notice. Let's take a look at the biggest fashion moments of 2025 when Indian celebs were muses to shutterbugs on global stages.

Janhvi Kapoor At Cannes 2025

For the first appearance at Cannes 2025, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a custom Tarun Tahiliani. The woven Banarasi corset was paired with a hand-crushed tissue skirt to exude grace and charm on the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes 2025. Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

But for day 2, the Homebound actor grabbed the eyeballs in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. She wore a mint green skirt and a gold embroidered corset. The backless silhouette with a spine chain from the house of Aurus Jewels finished the look.

Kiara Advani At The Met Gala

After announcing her first pregnancy with husband, Sidharth Malhotra, on February 28, 2025, Kiara opted to stay out of the limelight until the day of the Met Gala in May. The actor turned the heads in a custom Gaurav Gupta.

Kiara Advani at the Met Gala. Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram

The sculpted gown with an antique gold breastplate, featuring crystals and ghungroos. Kiara was seen flaunting her baby bump where a tiny heart was connected to her breastplate via chains. It symbolised the umbilical connection between a baby and their mother.

Aishwarya Rai At Cannes 2025

For years, rumours were rife about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce. The reasons? No one knows. Despite all the controversies that were written about the couple, none of them came forward to clarify anything.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025. Photo: Aishwarya Rai/ Instagram

But if you have been following Aishwarya, you know that she is not someone who speaks a lot. Amid the divorce buzz, she chose to make a statement on the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a Manish Malhotra's white handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree and red sindoor (a symbol of marital status among Hindu women). Her 500 karats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamond jewels were brighter than all the camera shutters at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan At The Met Gala

Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan's charming walk for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art? The Jawan actor made his debut wearing an all-black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble was a blend of Black and Indian dandyism.

Shah Rukh Khan at the Met Gala. Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

The single-breasted floor-length coat, black crepe de Chine silk shirt, pleated satin kamarbandh (waistband), tailored trousers brought the entire look together. SRK was also wearing the letter 'K' as a pendant, which stands for, as the Hindi cinema and his fans know him, King Khan.

Alia Bhatt's Gucci Saree At Cannes 2025

If there was a defining moment when the saree became a global phenomenon, it was when Alia Bhatt walked the red carpets of Cannes 2025 wearing Gucci's interpretation of the drape. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble included a straight skirt, a plunging blouse, and a dupatta-like drape.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025. Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

The entire outfit was made with GG monogrammed jaal. A diamond tennis necklace and studded earrings pieced the ensemble together. Alia's this look went viral and broke the internet.

Diljit Dosanjh At The Met Gala

Diljit Dosanjh at the Met Gala was a proud moment for Indians and Punjabis. Staying true to his roots, the actor and singer opted for a sherwani by Prabal Gurung. His debut ensemble included the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's iconic Patiala necklace created by Cartier in 1928.

Diljit Dosanjh at the Met Gala. Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/ Instagram

He also wore a Nature Sauvage Tigre bracelet, Faune et Flore de Cartier bracelet in 18k yellow gold with emeralds, yellow, orange, and brown diamonds, Panthere watch in 18K rose gold and diamonds, and Panthere de Cartier ring with emeralds, onyx, diamonds. "It's all about carrying your identity with pride, right?" Dosanjh told The New York Times.

Deepika Padukone At Paris Fashion Week

Appearing for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone channeled vintage charm in an oversized jacket and black leggings. The round hat, black gloves, and black heels completed her glamorous look.

Deepik Padukone's global fashion moments in 2025. Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

The actor also made an appearance at Cartier's silver jubilee celebrations in Dubai, where she turned heads in a strapless black gown paired with an emerald-studded necklace.

Priyanka Chopra At The Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra is a global star known for impeccable fashion picks. For the Met Gala appearance this year, she walked on the carpet in a custom Balmain by Olivier Rousteing. It was a perfect blend of feminine glamour and traditional menswear.

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

The white halter-neck gown with polka dots, and a blazer completed her 'Tailored For You' look. To evoke mid-century vibes, she donned a hat and went with black gloves for a touch of formal elegance. Not to mention her Bvlgari Magnus Emerald necklace that heightened the drama.

