Priyanka Chopra Talks About Indian History And Culture On American Podcast: "India Is Hyperdiverse"

Priyanka Chopra has always been admired for staying connected to her roots. Whether it is representing India or Indian fashion on global platforms, or teaching Jimmy Fallon, the American television host and comedian, how to play Holi on his show, she continues to impress desi fans.

Recently, the Varanasi actor appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast. What did she do? She raved about Indian history, culture, and the hundreds of languages spoken across the states.

Priyanka Chopra Highlights Indian History And Culture On American Podcast

"In India, she has been invaded over thousands, and thousands, and thousands of years. Only invaded," she said, joking that the country could never catch a break and highlighting how the Portuguese, Mughals, and British invaded the country.

Speaking about Indian history, she clarified that she is neither a historian nor claims to be one. However, she has been fascinated by the country's past. "I love culture, and especially the culture of India. You will see that my grandmother was Catholic," she shared.

Joe Rogan & Priyanka Chopra on India:



CHOPRA: “The British, Portuguese, Monguls, you name it they all invaded. We've never invaded anybody else.”



ROGAN: “How many languages are spoken there?”



CHOPRA: “28 to 30, but there's HUNDREDS of dialects.” pic.twitter.com/phKaiziQtz — Joe Rogan Recaps (@JoeRoganRecaps) March 7, 2026

The global star talked about her grandmother, who was raised in Kerala, where many people converted to Catholicism following the arrival of the Portuguese in the 15th century. The actor shared that her grandmother grew up as a Catholic and followed it for a long time.

"India is hyperdiverse because of how many people, kind of, made it their roots. So, when you go to India, the amount of diversity you see, the range of people that you will meet, it is impossible to fathom," she added, praising Indian cultural diversity.

She also highlighted that no two people in India look similar, thanks to a wide spectrum of facial structures and skin tones. This is a result of thousands of years of migration. A person can look European, East Asian, or West Asian. There is no homogeneous look that can define the citizens of the country.

Priyanka Chopra further talked about the different cultures and languages we have in India. "We have written and spoken languages which are almost 20-30 - absolutely different alphabets, absolutely different sounds. I can't. If I go to another state, I won't be able to understand what people are saying. It's amazing!" she added.

"How many languages are spoken there?" asked Joe Rogan.

"About 28-30," answered the Desi girl, adding, "But there are dialects. There are hundreds. Don't even get into the dialects. I just speak English and Hindi, can understand a little bit of Punjabi and Marathi, but it's really amazing."

The Indian Constitution recognises 22 scheduled languages, which states can use for their official work.

Joe Rogan Wants To Visit The Kailasa Temple

Priyanaka Chopra suggested Joe Rogan must visit India once. He said that he would like to visit the country for many reasons, but primarily, he would like to witness the wonder of the Kailasa Temple at the Ellora Caves, Maharashtra. It is the largest rock-cut Hindu temple in India and a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being the world's largest monolithic structure.

He called it an architectural mystery, and Priyanka Chopra explained, "There are quite a few if you visit South of India." She suggested visiting caves and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, explaining that he would come across illustrations that would boggle his mind.

"How could this temple be chiselled? How were stones moved at that time? It made me very curious about what kind of tools we had back then," added the Heads of State star.

The actor also touched upon the Indus Valley Civilisation, a Bronze Age society spanning across northwest India and Pakistan.

She concluded by calling India "one of the oldest civilisations in the world" that continues to surprise historians and researchers across the world.

Social Media Reactions

A clip of Priyanka Chopra talking about Indian history and culture has gone viral on the internet. Guess what? Fans are loving that the global star not only praised her homeland but also took pride in discussing the diversity of the country.

One user wrote, "I have watched 1.3 hours so far, and Priyanka did what many were too afraid to do: she spoke about our roots with genuine curiosity and pride."

While some wokies are busy cringing, @priyankachopra just spent 2.5 hours on @joerogan

- the world's biggest podcast discussing the vedas, the Kailasa temple, and the advanced tech of ancient India.

She covered everything from the mughal invaders to East India Company's looting… pic.twitter.com/cOP478tNx8 — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) March 7, 2026

A second called her, "Priyanka Chopra is the actual Bollywood ambassador that India needs."

‘British, Portuguese, Mongols, they all invaded other countries. But India never invaded anyone'



‘We speak more than 28 languages and there are 100s of dialects in India'



Priyanka Chopra is the actual Bollywood ambassador that India needs 🤌



pic.twitter.com/GIVyX9LZb3 — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) March 8, 2026

A third wished her International Women's Day and wrote, "Happy Women's Day to everyone, from the girl from Bareilly to the Joe Rogan podcast."

Happy Women's Day to everyone, from the girl from Bareilly to the Joe Rogan podcast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mQVgpmrrcl — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 8, 2026

A fourth shared another clip from the podcast and captioned it, "Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells Joe Rogan the British used to display signs in India that said 'Indians and Dogs not allowed.'"

Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas tells Joe Rogan the British used to display signs in India that said “Indians and Dogs not allowed.”



“This is just the head of the iceberg.” pic.twitter.com/phqDLtZXBf — Fractured Light (@FracturedLight0) March 7, 2026

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Calls Goa One Of Her 'Favourite Cities'. Is Goa A City?