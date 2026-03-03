Amid Rumours Of Replacing Sonam Kapoor As Brand Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Dior Show In Paris

Amid ongoing chatter about a possible change in Dior's brand ambassador line-up, Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the Dior Autumn Winter 2026-2027 show at Paris Fashion Week.

While rumours suggest she may replace Sonam Kapoor as the face of the luxury house, there is currently no official confirmation to support the speculation. Sonam Kapoor was announced as Dior's global brand ambassador in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads At Dior Show

At the show, Priyanka Chopra embraced heritage with a bold contemporary twist. The collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson, drew inspiration from master couturier Paul Poiret and reinterpreted early 20th-century influences in a modern way.

Priyanka chose a statement ensemble from the Dior Men's Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection. Her look featured a shrunken blazer layered over a black full-sleeved T-shirt embroidered with the Dior name. She paired it with a luminous jacquard draped bottom adorned with dense fringing and delicate embroideries.

Priyanka Chopra's Top 'Dior' Moments

Priyanka's recent appearances show her strong and consistent association with the luxury label. While promoting her recent film Bluff, she stepped out in a look from Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Earlier this year, she also presented at the 83rd annual Golden Globes wearing Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. Her navy-blue two-piece ensemble featured a draped satin bodice with a dramatic side bow and a minimal yet voluminous tiered skirt.

She elevated the look with striking Bvlgari High Jewellery pieces, including a blue sapphire necklace, diamond rings and matching diamond earrings.

