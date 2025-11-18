Priyanka Chopra Calls Goa One Of Her 'Favourite Cities'. Is Goa A City?

Priyanka Chopra is back in India for work, but even a packed schedule hasn't kept her from squeezing in precious moments with her loved ones.

Recently, the global star took a short break and escaped to Goa with her family, a destination she often refers to as her happy place.

Sharing glimpses from the trip on social media, Priyanka posted warm, sun-splashed photos of herself unwinding by the sea, spending time with family, and indulging in friendly carrom matches.

"A few healing days in one of my most favourite cities in the world," she wrote. She continued, "Lost many times; clearly need more practice. It just wasn't enough time." However, her caption sparked a gentle debate about the way she described Goa

City vs State: Clearing The Confusion

While Priyanka lovingly calls Goa one of her favourite "cities," Goa is, in fact, not a city at all. It is India's smallest state by area, nestled along the Konkan coast.

Known for its beaches, nightlife, heritage architecture, and vibrant culture, Goa is a full-fledged state that consists of two administrative districts, North Goa and South Goa.

The capital of Goa is Panaji (Panjim), a beautiful riverside city with Portuguese-influenced architecture. Other popular hubs like Calangute, Anjuna, Baga, and Candolim-often mistaken as "cities" themselves-are actually coastal towns or villages that form Goa's tourism belt.

Technicalities aside, Priyanka's love for Goa is unmistakable. And while Goa may not be a city, it certainly remains one of the best places to travel in the country.

The actress recently visited Hyderabad for the grand event unveiling the title of her upcoming film, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

