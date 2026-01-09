Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Skincare Hack For Glowing Skin And Tight Pores

Priyanka Chopra has long been known as a global fashion and beauty icon. Whether it is red carpet appearances, magazine covers, or casual selfies, her skin always looks fresh and glowing. Over the years, she has spoken openly about taking care of her skin and choosing routines that help her feel good from the inside out.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Ice Face Dunk Routine

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a peek into one of her skincare practices through a video uploaded on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she is seen doing a facial cold plunge. But instead of the usual method of using a bowl filled with ice and holding her breath, she uses a special tool called The FaceTub.

The device comes with a breathing attachment, which allows deep and comfortable breathing during ice water dunking. Before dunking her face into the tool, Priyanka places the breathing attachment in her mouth. This lets her breathe easily while her face is fully submerged. She then gently lowers her face into the FaceTub and completes the cold plunge without any visible discomfort. After finishing the first round, the actress goes in for a second round.

A fan page posted the video. Check it out:

About The Device

According to the official website, FaceTub is designed to transform the facial cold plunge experience. It promises no CO₂ spikes, no panic signalling, no air-deprivation stress, and no fight-or-flight activation. Instead, the device offers a controlled, sustainable, and deeply calming version of the dive reflex.

Priyanka Chopra's Workfront

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The actress has an exciting lineup ahead. She is set to play Ercell Bodden, a former pirate, in Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. Priyanka will also make her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Additionally, she will reprise her role in Season 2 of her series Citadel.

Also Read | Can The Ice Dunk Trend Save Your Skin? We Asked Experts