Watch: How Priyanka Chopra Spent Her 12 Hours In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra proved once again that she never compromises on her professional commitments. The actress, who lives in New York City, flew to Mumbai for a whirlwind 12-hour visit – yes, just twelve hours. To share a glimpse of her incredibly packed schedule, the star posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The clip begins with Priyanka Chopra getting ready with her team. She looks radiant in a custom Arpita Mehta ensemble – a white base adorned with soft blue floral motifs. The look featured a fitted, strapless corset top paired with a flowing floor-length skirt, along with a matching scarf draped elegantly around her neck and shoulders. A quick peek into her jewellery box revealed exquisite Bulgari pieces.

Next, Priyanka Chopra heads to shoot an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. She greets Kapil Sharma inside a vanity van, casually asking him how the show is doing. The moment they step outside, a sea of paparazzi surrounds them.

Inside the studio, Priyanka Chopra is seen walking around the set, interacting with the crew and posing with Kapil Sharma and his mother. As the actress exits, she makes time for fans – clicking selfies, greeting them warmly, and even playing with a young little fan boy before waving goodbye and getting into her car.

Towards the end of the video, Priyanka Chopra is seen collapsed on a couch in comfortable athleisure wear. Someone wakes her up to remind her – it is time to catch her flight back home to New York. “See you later,” she says, wrapping up her lightning-fast Mumbai trip.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Mumbai always raises the bar. I raise it right back. Jald phirse Mulaquat hogi. See you in 2026.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Telugu film Varanasi. The project also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka also has The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 in the lineup.