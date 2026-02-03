Chappell Roan Defends Her Near-Naked Grammys Outfit: "Exercising Free Will Is Fun"

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan made a strong impression on the Grammys 2026 red carpet with a striking, fashion-forward look that immediately drew attention.

The artist, who won her first Grammy last year, arrived wearing an avant-garde Mugler ensemble paired with temporary body art and creative styling elements. Later, when she appeared onstage as a presenter, she changed into an elegant one-shoulder chiffon gown by Rodarte.

While many social media users praised her confidence and artistic vision, others expressed mixed opinions and questioned whether the look aligned with their personal sense of red-carpet decorum.

Chappell Roan Defends Her Bold Outfit

On February 2, 2026, Chappell Roan ended up attracting as much attention as the Grammy winners themselves, as well as various political statements made at the event. She later shared that she didn't anticipate her outfit becoming such a major talking point.

Taking to Instagram, she defended her fashion choice and explained her thinking behind it. "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote.

She added that the look was "so awesome and weird," emphasising that she wore it with confidence and joy. "I recommend just exercising your free will - it's really fun and silly," the Good Luck, Babe! singer added.

Roan also thanked the Grammys for inviting her and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her.

Chappell Roan Bold Avatar At The Grammys Red Carpet

Her red‑carpet ensemble drew inspiration from Mugler's Spring-Summer 1998 couture collection and featured a sleek, artistic silhouette that highlighted the designer's signature dramatic style.

chappell roan looks completely stunning wearing a nipple dress at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e6NjL88740 — Bri (@moonroses) February 2, 2026

She initially paired the look with a headpiece, which she later removed. Her back featured temporary tattoo art created by Jenny, and she completed her appearance with bold accessories, including cherry‑toned heels and gold jewellery. Wearing her curly red hair loose, she drew comparisons to Melisandre, the Red Priestess from Game of Thrones.

