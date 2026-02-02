Chappell Roan Goes Bold And Demure In Two Contrasting Outfits At Grammys 2026

Chappell Roan turned heads at the 2026 Grammys with her daring outfit choices. The singer, who was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, initially walked the red carpet in a sheer Mugler gown adorned with faux piercings and temporary body art. She did a quick costume change to present the Best New Artist award in a much more modest archival Rodarte dress.

Chappell Roan In A Bold Mugler Gown

Chappell's first outfit for the night was a stunning garnet-colored dress, a custom creation by Mugler's Miguel Castro Freitas. The sheer chiffon ensemble was a daring, bodice-less design that came with a matching cape for added coverage.

Inspired by Mugler's Spring-Summer 1998 couture collection, the dress featured a draped cowl neckline suspended from nipple rings, a body-hugging silhouette, and a dramatic floor-sweeping train.

To complement the sheer look, Chappell adorned her back with a temporary tattoo of a lace design in the same tone as the dress. She also had a pony drawing on her chest, referring to her hit song Pink Pony Club. A gold choker with pink gemstones braided into the design brought a sense of gothic romance to the overall aesthetic.

The singer completed her look with glam makeup and styled her copper-red locks with curly bangs and mermaid braids.

Chappell Roan In A Rodarte Dress

For her second look of the night, Chappell Roan opted for a single-shoulder, beige chiffon gown by Rodarte. The Grecian-inspired design came with a draped silhouette that wrapped around her body and fell elegantly down her legs. The partially sheer ensemble had an asymmetrical cutout on her chest, distressed floral appliqués and a pleated design.

The singer Chappell paired the dress with the same hairstyle and makeup from her previous look and added a gold and ruby necklace to the mix.

Chappell Roan certainly knows how to grab attention at every event.

