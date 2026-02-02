Alaya F Beats The Monday Blues With An "Upside-Down" Exercise

Bollywood actress Alaya F often shares glimpses from her fitness journey, serving pure goals. Her recent workout routine included an upside-down pose, which offers multiple benefits for the body. She posted a video on Instagram featuring the actress in a grey bralette and black shorts, performing the exercise with the assistance of her coach, Sunpreet Singh.

In the clip, Alaya begins the exercise by bending from her upright position towards the dumbbells kept on both sides near her feet. As she firmly grips the dumbbells, she gradually raises her legs one by one while facing the wall in a handstand position. Afterwards, the actress puts her legs in a wide split position and raises the dumbbells one at a time while balancing upside down against the wall. After successfully mastering the advanced pose, she returned to her starting position in the same steps and flashed her brightest smile.

Benefits Of Alaya F's Upside-Down Pose

The exercise variation builds-

Shoulder endurance, as the actress can be seen balancing her entire body in a handstand.

Core strength and balance, required for the advanced pose.

Also improving flexibility in the hips and hamstrings

The dumbbells add an extra element of strength training to the pose

The actress captioned the video, “Started the week my favourite way: upside down, unhinged and unstoppable.”

When Alaya F Talked About Her “75 Hard” Rule

Previously, the actress opened up about the unique fitness mantra she swears by - the '75 Hard' rule. Talking about the same, she said, "I've just restarted this thing called the 75 Hard. It involves two workouts a day: one indoor and one outdoor, with each lasting a minimum of 45 minutes. One of them has to be outdoors.”

These exercises are also packed with her clear diet, 10-minute meditation routine and other lifestyle practices. “I also drink 3.8 litres of water a day, read at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and follow a strict no-cheat-meal policy. Oh, and no alcohol allowed," she added. Read here to know more.

