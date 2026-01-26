Fitness Coach Shares 9 Foods You Must Avoid During Weight Loss Journey

When it comes to achieving fast weight loss, it is not just about hitting the gym or following a strict diet plan – it is also about making informed food choices. Certain foods can silently hinder your weight loss progress. Fitness coach Kev suggests cutting out specific foods that are high in calories, sugar and unhealthy fats. Doing so can help boost your metabolism, reduce cravings and allow you to achieve your weight loss goals more efficiently.

In a post shared on X, he writes, "'Eating healthy' isn't the same as ‘Eating for fat-loss' If you've got 15-100lbs to lose, stop eating these 9 foods or you'll struggle to make progress."

1. Avocado

While avocados are considered a highly nutritious superfood, they are also very calorie-dense. A single avocado can contain around 270 calories. For this reason, they are often listed among foods to limit or consume in moderation if your primary goal is rapid weight loss.

2. Honey

Similar to avocado, honey is also high in calories and sugar. If you are trying to lose weight, it is considered an added sugar that should be strictly moderated or avoided in favour of lower-calorie alternatives.

3. Granola

Granola is often marketed as a health food, but it can be considered a “diet trap” due to its high calorie density. It is loaded with added sugars, oils and dried fruits, leading to blood sugar spikes and fat storage. The fitness coach suggests adding some Greek yogurt to flip the macros in your favour.

4. Nuts

"Despite common belief, nuts are not high in protein. If you eat an entire can, you'll get 20-30g. But you'll also get 900 calories," he adds.

5. Salads

Salads can be helpful if prepared correctly. However, most people drown them in dressings, croutons, cheese and nuts, resulting in a high-calorie meal with very little protein.

6. Smoothies

Smoothies can go either way. While 90% of them are poor choices for weight loss, adding a good amount of protein powder can shift things back in your favour.

7. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter often packs 90–100 calories into a single tablespoon. Many commercial brands also contain added sugar, salt and hydrogenated oils, making it an unhealthy option when consumed excessively.

8. Energy Bars

These are a popular pre-workout carb source, but most are essentially candy bars in disguise. They are designed for quick energy replenishment during intense exercise, not for sedentary weight management. "If you need something like this, make sure it has around 10g of protein for every 100 calories," Kev mentions.

9. Olive Oil

Like many foods on this list, olive oil is calorie-heavy. If you are trying to lose weight, using it without portion control can easily lead to a calorie surplus and stall your progress.

"For every 100 calories you consume, you should be getting around 10g of protein. If you do this, you'll be truly eating for fat-loss," the fitness coach concludes.

Ultimately, fast and sustainable weight loss is not about cutting everything out – it is about choosing foods that work for your goals, not against them.

