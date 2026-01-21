Shahid Kapoor Reveals How A "Balanced" Vegetarian Diet Helps Him Stay Fit At 44

Shahid Kapoor is many things - an actor, a husband, a father of two kids, and an exceptional dancer. But he is also a fitness enthusiast who has, time and again, shared glimpses into his workout routine.

The Deva actor has often flaunted his ripped body and six-pack abs in movies, which has left his fans going gaga over him. What is the secret behind his sculpted body? In an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express, the star opened up about his fitness regime and vegetarian diet.

Shahid Kapoor's Fitness Routine

To achieve a muscular build like Shahid Kapoor is no joke. One needs to be determined and must build endurance to sustain rigorous routines. For the actor, it is more about consistency than intensity. His workouts are a mix of different exercises, but he makes sure to hit the gym almost every day of the week.

"My routine usually includes a mix of functional training, strength work, and mobility exercises to keep me agile and injury-free. I prefer training in the morning, which gives me a good head start to the day," shared the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor.

He also mentioned that he tries to make his routine interesting by doing some cardio or playing a sport whenever it is possible. "Overall, it is about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being," he added.

Shahid Kapoor's routine is not just about achieving a sculpted body and killer biceps, but it also helps him stay on his feet all day long while keeping his energy levels constant. He makes sure that the workouts help him stay healthy.

Shahid Kapoor's "Balanced" Vegetarian Diet

Shahid Kapoor's fans know that he has been a vegetarian since his late teens and early twenties. He has credited the book Life Is Fair by Brian Hines for his switch toward a plant-forward diet. In older interviews, he mentioned that it has impacted his views on compassion and karma.

With a rigorous routine that he follows every day, he needs to be cautious of what and when he eats. Speaking to the publication, the actor mentioned, "I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I am not extreme about it."

Do you know the secret? "I have been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced - plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses," the Kabir Singh actor noted. While many people believe that a vegetarian diet lacks nutrition, Shahid Kapoor is an example of how balanced meals, irrespective of the diet, can actually make an impact.

When it comes to don'ts, Shahid Kapoor avoids eating late at night, heavy foods, and unhealthy meals. "It really affects my energy," he added.

"Instead of weighing everything I eat, I prefer smaller, frequent meals that keep me feeling light and steady," he further told the publication. But like us, the actor also reaches out for comfort meals.

He prefers home-cooked food, but follows one rule - mindful eating is better than strict restriction.

You can learn a thing or two from Shahid Kapoor's diet and fitness routine, which makes him steal the spotlight on the red carpets, at public events, and on the silver screen.

