<i>O'Romeo</i> Star Shahid Kapoor Reveals Workout Routine To Stay Fit At 44

Shahid Kapoor is a picture of fitness and vitality at 44, and he credits his disciplined workout routine and balanced vegetarian diet for it.

The O' Romeo actor focuses on consistency over intensity in his fitness regimen.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the star opened up about the simple yet effective principles that help him stay fit and energised.

Talking about his workout, Shahid said, "My routine usually includes a mix of functional training, strength work, and mobility exercises to keep me agile and injury-free. I prefer training in the morning, which gives me a good head start to the day."

He added, "I also try to add some cardio or a sport whenever possible just to keep things interesting. Overall, it is about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being."

Shahid's Diet

Shahid Kapoor further shared how he maintains a balanced diet and healthy eating habits. "I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I am not extreme about it. I have been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced, including plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses. I avoid heavy, unhealthy foods and don't eat late at night, as it really affects my energy," the actor said.

Shahid's approach to eating is centred around balance and moderation. Rather than meticulously measuring out portions, he prefers having smaller, more frequent meals that leave him feeling light and energised throughout the day. "That said, I am human. I enjoy comfort food once in a while, especially simple home-cooked meals. For me, it is about mindful eating rather than strict restriction," he concluded.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri. The film is set to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.