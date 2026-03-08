From Hair Fall To Brittle Nails: Goa-Based Doctor Shares 10 Signs Of Unbalanced Weight Loss

For many, losing weight is a major health and fitness goal. From popular diet trends to demanding workout plans, countless methods promise quick and visible results. Yet experts warn that not every drop on the weighing scale reflects healthy progress. In some cases, rapid weight loss may signal underlying risks rather than genuine improvement.

Shreya Sankhe, an aesthetic physician, reveals 10 warning signs that your weight loss might be unbalanced or unhealthy. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Your body doesn't care how small you look. It cares how safely you got there. Fast, unbalanced weight loss might shrink your waist, but it can also shrink your glow, hormones, and immunity. The goal isn't to eat less, it's to nourish more intelligently."

1. Dry Skin And Hair

According to the doctor, rapid weight loss or restrictive diets often mean inadequate essential fatty acids, zinc, vitamin A and protein. These nutrients maintain the integrity of the skin barrier and natural oil production. Low-fat intake means sebum, which results in skin dryness and flakiness. Low protein and zinc cause impaired keratin synthesis and brittle hair.

2. Hair Fall

Hair follicles are metabolically active tissues; they need iron, biotin, protein, and B vitamins for growth. "Crash diets affect your calorie count and nutrient supply, which is why follicles enter the shedding phase. Low thyroid hormones (common in chronic dieting) also slow follicle turnover," she added.

3. Dark Circles And Hollow Eyes

Loss of subcutaneous fat under the eyes (from rapid fat loss) creates hollowness. Darkness often reflects poor circulation, iron deficiency, or gut inflammation. Imbalanced diets also reduce collagen synthesis, resulting in thinner skin and visible veins.

4. Brittle Nails

Keratinised nail plates rely on sulfur-containing amino acids (cysteine, methionine) and biotin. When dietary protein or micronutrients drop, nail growth rate slows, and lamellar splitting occurs.

5. Muscle Cramps And Weakness

Muscle contraction depends on calcium, magnesium, potassium, and ATP. Energy or electrolyte deficits cause hyperexcitable nerves and cramps. "Low protein also leads to sarcopenia (muscle loss)," Shreya mentioned.

6. Frequent Infections/Low Immunity

White blood cell production and antibody formation require adequate amino acids, zinc, vitamin C, and D. Caloric or protein restriction weakens innate and adaptive immunity.

7. Painful/Cracking Joints

Loss of fat padding and a decline in collagen and cartilage integrity make joints vulnerable. Inflammation increases when omega-3 intake is low and omega-6 dominance prevails.

8. Dizziness And Weakness

As per the doctor, low glucose and low haemoglobin result in poor oxygen and energy delivery to the brain and muscles. Inadequate iron, B12, and folate lead to anaemia. Dehydration and electrolyte loss further worsen orthostatic hypotension (the dizziness you feel on suddenly getting up)

9. Irregular/Painful Menstruation

Hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian (HPO) axis needs sufficient energy and body fat to secrete GnRH → FSH/LH → estrogen/progesterone. In chronic calorie restriction, the hypothalamus suppresses GnRH to conserve energy → amenorrhea or dysmenorrhea

10. Numbness/Tingling In Extremities

Vitamin B12 and B6 are crucial for myelin sheath integrity and nerve conduction. Deficiency causes demyelination → neuropathic symptoms.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Says She Was "Misdiagnosed" Before Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis: "Went To 4 Rehabs"