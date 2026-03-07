Saif Ali Khan Credits Sleep, Diet, And Exercise For Looking Good At 55: "Every Little Thing Shows On Your Face"

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his approach to skincare. The actor, who turned 55 in August last year, revealed that his routine is less about expensive products and more about maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Saif shared that looking good is a holistic process that involves getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising regularly. He said, "It's a holistic thing, you have to sleep well, eat well, especially at my age, and exercise and diet. Every little thing shows up on your face. In order to look good, you have to be very well behaved."

Saif Ali Khan's Skincare Advice For People In Their 50s

When asked for skincare advice for people in their 50s, the actor added, "It's a reflection of my lifestyle and my thoughts and just generally good behaviour. You can't get away with anything anymore. This is the thing that I am struggling to accept. I've read about people who died at this age because they overdo it sometimes. Not just exercise, things like smoking and drinking like you are in your 30s, but you are not, and it takes a lot out of you. So you have to be careful with that. It takes a little time to get used to the fact that those days are gone."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor revealed Saif Ali Khan's bedtime skincare routine in an interaction with Vogue India. The actress shared that Saif is quite a perfectionist when it comes to looking after his skin.

"Saif loves his skin products. He's very into moisturising before bedtime, and he loves doing that, in fact, more than I do. So, he's more of like... actually he is quite a perfectionist when it comes to looking after his skin, and I think that's why he looks so handsome all the time," she said.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.

