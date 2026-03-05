6 Morning Habits That Can Boost Mental Health, According To US Psychiatrist

A well-planned morning routine is often linked with better focus, steadier energy, and improved mental health. Experts often say that the first few minutes of the day can influence how the rest of it unfolds, making small habits especially important for emotional balance and productivity.

Mental-health expert Dr Daniel Gregory Amen has outlined a set of morning practices he says can help improve focus, mood, and overall well-being. In an Instagram post dated February 22, the psychiatrist shared the habits he recommends adopting at the start of each day.

About The Post

The US-based psychiatrist begins with a mindset exercise. "Today is going to be a great day. Get your mindset going," he says, stressing that mental preparation works best when paired with small physical routines. He advises stepping outdoors early in the day for exposure to natural light.

"And then go outside, unless it's super cold, and get some sunlight. Go for a short walk just to increase your metabolism. Have a big glass of water. Put half a lemon in it. It helps to detoxify your body," he adds.

According to the psychiatrist, simple things such as sunlight, movement, and hydration can help activate both body and brain.

Diet is another key element of his recommended routine. Dr Amen says he starts his morning with foods that keep his energy steady.

"I start virtually every day with protein and healthy fat. For me, I like three eggs, and then I'll make a protein shake a little bit later in the morning. I'm a fan of intermittent fasting, so giving yourself 12, 14, 16 hours between meals, so a later breakfast would be okay," he explains.

He also encourages people to make conscious choices throughout the day. "Always ask yourself this question: Is this good for my brain or bad for it?"

Dr Amen's guidance centres on small, repeatable habits - from sunlight and water to balanced meals and intentional decision-making - aimed at helping people begin their day with better clarity and stability.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: How You Can Lose 14 Kg In 3 Months, Fitness Coach Shares 16-Point Plan